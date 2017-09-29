AVEVA Group PLC (AVV.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aveva investors back Schneider deal

Sept 29 (Reuters) - AVEVA GROUP PLC ::ALL RESOLUTIONS IN ‍CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED COMBINATION OF AVEVA AND SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SOFTWARE BUSINESS WERE PASSED ON A POLL AT GENERAL MEETING​.

Schneider sees possible new acquisitions in core business - CFO

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric SE :Schneider financial director says maintains dividend policy and its share buy-back programme after aveva deal.Schneider sees possible new acquisitions in group's core business - CFO.

Aveva CEO says more confident Schneider deal will succeed this time

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Aveva :Ceo says deal with schneider electric schn.pa is 'much further progressed' than previous attempts.Ceo says merger agreement with schneider is binding, will include break fee.Ceo says schneider schn.pa will contribute more to business than in previous attempts, hence larger share.Ceo says schneider schn.pa has worked to separate software assets, removing previous hurdle.Ceo says deal mostly about top-line growth, synergies in areas of duplication.

Schneider Electric combines with Aveva on software business‍​

Sept 5 (Reuters) - SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE ::COMBINATION OF AVEVA AND SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE BUSINESS TO CREATE GLOBAL LEADER IN ENGINEERING AND INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE‍​.TO PAY TO AVEVA GBP 550 MILLION IN CASH (APPROXIMATELY 858 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE), CO TO HOLD A MAJORITY OF THE ENLARGED AVEVA SHARE CAPITAL.ON COMPLETION SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC WILL OWN 60 PERCENT OF ENLARGED AVEVA GROUP ON A FULLY DILUTED BASIS ‍​.ON COMPLETION EXISTING AVEVA SHAREHOLDERS AND PARTICIPANTS IN AVEVA SHARE PLANS WILL RETAIN 40 PER CENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP (ON FULLY DILUTED BASIS)‍​.AVEVA TO DISTRIBUTE GBP 100 MILLION (C. 156 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE) IN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS (EXCLUDING SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC) AT OR AROUND COMPLETION.COMPLETION OF COMBINATION EXPECTED TO BE AT OR AROUND THE END OF 2017, IF NUMBER OF CONDITIONS ARE FULFILLED.

Schneider Electric says combining software ops with Aveva

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric SE :Schneider Electric says combining its industrial software business with Aveva.Schneider Electric says its board of directors and Aveva group board have reached agreement on the terms and conditions of a combination of Aveva and Schneider Electric industrial software business.Schneider Electric - combined entity will be a global leader in engineering and industrial software with combined revenues and adjusted EBITA of approximately £657.5 mi.Schneider Electric - combination will create an enlarged Aveva group well-positioned to take advantage of future M&A opportunities building on its scale and comprehensive industry and lifecycle solution coverage.Schneider electric - on completion, following the issue of ordinary shares in the capital of Aveva to Schneider electric, Schneider Electric will own 60 percent of the enlarged Aveva Group on a fully diluted basis.Schneider Electric participants in the Aveva share plans will retain 40 per cent equity ownership (on a fully diluted basis).Schneider Electric the existing non-executive directors of Aveva will remain in place on completion.Schneider Electric - enlarged Aveva group’s headquarters will continue to be located in Cambridge, United Kingdom.Schneider Electric - enlarged Aveva Group’s relationship with Schneider Electric, as its majority shareholder, will be governed by a relationship agreement and the listing rules.

Aveva Group says full year outlook remains in line with board's expectations

July 7 (Reuters) - Aveva Group Plc :Expect phasing of revenue in FY 2018 to be broadly similar to prior year.Final dividend of 27.0 pence per share will be payable on 4 August 2017, to shareholders on register on 7 July 2017.Full year outlook remains in line with board's expectations.

Aveva appoints new chief revenue officer to executive team

June 1 (Reuters) - Aveva Group Plc ::Aveva appoints new CRO to drive further growth.Appointment of Steen Lomholt-Thomsen as chief revenue officer to executive team.

Aveva sees FY results broadly in line with market expectations

April 19 (Reuters) - Aveva Group Plc ::Group's results, assisted by positive currency translation effects, show a return to growth in both revenue and profit.Anticipates that results will be broadly in line with market expectations.Expects that cash generation will be ahead of expectations with group closing year with cash of approximately 130 million stg.

Aveva shares fall 17 pct at open as co ends talks with Schneider Electric

: Aveva shares open 17 pct down after co terminates talks with Schneider Electric SE Further company coverage: [SCHN.PA][AVV.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

FCA restores Aveva's shares after announcement by company

Official List: Restoration .FCA restores Aveva Group Plc to official list effective from 15/06/2016 7:30 am following release of an announcement.