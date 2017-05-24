Arrowhead Properties Ltd (AWAJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Arrowhead properties says FY dividend forecast on track

May 24 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Properties Ltd ::FY dividend forecast on track.HY revenue (excluding straight line rental income) of 959.3 million rand versus. 743.7 million rand.HY net asset value per share 1132.84 cents.Over last 18 months, have seen effects of higher cost of equity, cost of debt, deterioration in general economic sentiment.Economic conditions hurt ability to fill vacant space, renew leases; has heightened competition among property owners for existing pool of tenants.

Arrowhead Properties appoints Riaz Kader to board of directors

May 8 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Properties Ltd ::Riaz Kader appointed executive director to board of directors and as chief operating officer, with effect from 8 May.

Arrowhead Properties hiked dividends withholding tax applies for payouts from Feb. 22

Arrowhead Properties Ltd :Increased dividends withholding tax of 20 pct applies in respect of any dividend paid on or after Feb. 22, 2017..

Arrowhead Properties sees dividend of 6 pct-8 pct for current FY

Arrowhead Properties Ltd : FY revenue (excluding straight line rental income) 1.531 billion rand versus 1.217 billion rand . Dividend growth of 9.85 pct to 82.55 cents per share . Core property portfolio growth of 6.1 pct and 7.9 pct with effect of gearing . Vacancies have slightly increased from 7.3 pct at Sept. 30, 2015 to 7.8 pct at Sept. 30, 2016 (retail 7.8 pct, office 9.4 pct and industrial 5.5 pct) .Forecast dividend growth of between 6.0 pct and 8.0 pct per share for Sept. 30, 2017.

Vukile announces conclusion of a deal with Synergy, Arrowhead

Vukile Property ETF : Repositioning of Synergy by way of a transaction between Synergy, Vukile, Arrowhead . A sale of shares and claims agreement between Vukile, Synergy, Vukile Asset Management Proprietary Limited and Arrowhead . An exchange agreement between Vukile and Synergy . A sale of shares and claims agreement between Arrowhead, Vividend, Mark Kaplan, Gerald Leissner, Imraan Suleman, Synergy and Cumulative Properties Limited .A cost sharing agreement between Synergy, Vukile and Arrowhead.

Arrowhead Properties says submitted expression of interest to buy Emira

Arrowhead Properties Ltd : Expression of interest to acquire entire issued share capital of emira property fund limited . Emira shareholders, who collectively hold about 22% of emira shares, have indicated their support for transaction . Addressed non-binding expression of interest to board of emira detailing arrowhead's interest in acquiring emira .Would buy all of shares owned by emira shareholders for a consideration of 1.67 arrowhead shares for every emira share.

Arrowhead Properties six-month core property portfolio grows 8.5 pct

Arrowhead Properties Ltd : Dividend of 40.79 cents per share. Growth of 9.52 pct for six months ended March 31 . Core property portfolio growth of 8.5 pct .Forecast dividend expected at upper end of previous guidance.