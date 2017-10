A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW_u.TO)

July 25 (Reuters) - A And W Revenue Royalties Income Fund :A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund announces second quarter 2017 results.Qtrly royalty income $8.2 million versus $7.9 million.Reported an acceleration in same store sales for Q2 of 2017 to +0.7 percent.Qtrly sales reported by the restaurants in the royalty pool $274.1 million versus $264.1 million.

May 2 (Reuters) - A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund ::A&W revenue royalties income fund announces first quarter 2017 results.Q1 sales rose 0.6 percent to c$245.2 million.Same store sales for Q1 of 2017 were essentially flat at -0.3% as compared to Q1 of 2016.Royalty income increased by $41,000 to $7.4 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $7.3 million for same quarter of 2016.