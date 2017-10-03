AXA SA (AXAF.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Axa's stake in Monte dei Paschi all but wiped out after state bailout

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena Spa ::French insurer Axa has reduced its stake in the lender to 0.038 percent from 3.17 percent after a state recapitalisation scheme, according to a filing by Italian market watchdog Consob .

April 27 (Reuters) - Euronext::Following exercise of option Axa SA << >> issues 914,080 new ordinary shares, which will be listed on Euronext Paris Market as of May 2, 2017.

April 27 (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola says::Not in talks with Axa over possible merger.Has never received any proposal from Intesa Sanpaolo.

Abertis Infraestructuras SA : Closes acquisition of a 9.65 percent stake in HIT from Axa Republique . Reaches deal to buy additional stake in HIT from Predica of at least 15 percent up to 17 percent for at least 700 million euros ($756 million) and up to 800 million euros .Since the beginning of 2017, Abertis will have increased its stake in HIT up to a minimum of 88 percent.

Abertis Infraestructuras SA : Reaches deal to buy 9.56 percent of Holding d'Infrastructures de Transports (HIT) from AXA Republique for 446 million euros ($470.4 million) .Since HIT is already globally consolidated in accounts of Abertis, deal has a positive impact of about 29 million euros on 2017 accounts.

AXA denies media report of internal audit and review into its AXA Banque unit

Axa : Denies report in La Lettre de l'Expansion of internal audit into its AXA Banque division Further company coverage: [AXAF.PA] ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;)).

AXA executives' comments during a press conference: AXA says M&A with Generali not on the agenda . AXA says it has reached a critical size, which excludes small and big acquisitions - CEO Further company coverage: [AXAF.PA] ((paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52 ;)).

Suez and Axa sign partnership on urban resilience and territories facing risk of flooding

Suez Environnement :Axa and Suez have entered into a partnership on urban resilience and territories facing the risk of flooding.

AXA successfully places $1 billion dated subordinated notes due 2047

AXA SA : Announces successful placement of $1 billion dated subordinated notes due 2047 . Initial coupon has been set at 5.125 pct per annum . Coupon will be fixed until the first call date in January 2027 and floating thereafter with a margin including a 100 basis points step-up .Settlement of the notes is expected to take place on January 17, 2017.

Vienna Insurance Group acquires Axa Company in Romania

Vienna Insurance Group Acquires Axa Company In Romania :.