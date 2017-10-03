AXA SA (AXAF.PA)

Edition:
25.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.16 (+0.63%)
€25.32
€25.42
€25.58
€25.41
5,180,083
5,593,361
€26.07
€19.03

Latest Key Developments

Axa's stake in Monte dei Paschi all but wiped out after state bailout
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 10:46am EDT 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena Spa ::French insurer Axa has reduced its stake in the lender to 0.038 percent from 3.17 percent after a state recapitalisation scheme, according to a filing by Italian market watchdog Consob .  Full Article

Axa issues 914,080 new ordinary shares - Euronext
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 05:57am EDT 

April 27 (Reuters) - Euronext::Following exercise of option Axa SA <<>> issues 914,080 new ordinary shares, which will be listed on Euronext Paris Market as of May 2, 2017.  Full Article

Generali chairman says not in talks with Axa
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 05:53am EDT 

April 27 (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola says::Not in talks with Axa over possible merger.Has never received any proposal from Intesa Sanpaolo.  Full Article

Abertis to reach minimum of 88 pct in HIT
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 02:14am EDT 

Abertis Infraestructuras SA : Closes acquisition of a 9.65 percent stake in HIT from Axa Republique . Reaches deal to buy additional stake in HIT from Predica of at least 15 percent up to 17 percent for at least 700 million euros ($756 million) and up to 800 million euros .Since the beginning of 2017, Abertis will have increased its stake in HIT up to a minimum of 88 percent.  Full Article

Abertis to buy 9.56 percent of France's HIT from AXA Republique for 446 million euros
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 01:56am EST 

Abertis Infraestructuras SA : Reaches deal to buy 9.56 percent of Holding d'Infrastructures de Transports (HIT) from AXA Republique for 446 million euros ($470.4 million) .Since HIT is already globally consolidated in accounts of Abertis, deal has a positive impact of about 29 million euros on 2017 accounts.  Full Article

AXA denies media report of internal audit and review into its AXA Banque unit
Monday, 27 Feb 2017 07:01am EST 

Axa : Denies report in La Lettre de l'Expansion of internal audit into its AXA Banque division Further company coverage: [AXAF.PA] ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Axa confirms a tie-up with Generali is not on agenda
Thursday, 23 Feb 2017 04:14am EST 

AXA executives' comments during a press conference: AXA says M&A with Generali not on the agenda . AXA says it has reached a critical size, which excludes small and big acquisitions - CEO Further company coverage: [AXAF.PA] ((paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52 ;)).  Full Article

Suez and Axa sign partnership on urban resilience and territories facing risk of flooding
Tuesday, 24 Jan 2017 04:01am EST 

Suez Environnement :Axa and Suez have entered into a partnership on urban resilience and territories facing the risk of flooding.  Full Article

AXA successfully places $1 billion dated subordinated notes due 2047
Wednesday, 11 Jan 2017 12:26pm EST 

AXA SA : Announces successful placement of $1 billion dated subordinated notes due 2047 . Initial coupon has been set at 5.125 pct per annum . Coupon will be fixed until the first call date in January 2027 and floating thereafter with a margin including a 100 basis points step-up .Settlement of the notes is expected to take place on January 17, 2017.  Full Article

Vienna Insurance Group acquires Axa Company in Romania
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 02:52am EDT 

Vienna Insurance Group Acquires Axa Company In Romania :.  Full Article

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

