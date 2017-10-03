AXA SA (AXAF.PA)
25.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.16 (+0.63%)
€25.32
€25.42
€25.58
€25.41
5,180,083
5,593,361
€26.07
€19.03
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Axa's stake in Monte dei Paschi all but wiped out after state bailout
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena Spa
Axa issues 914,080 new ordinary shares - Euronext
April 27 (Reuters) - Euronext::Following exercise of option Axa SA <<
Generali chairman says not in talks with Axa
April 27 (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola says::Not in talks with Axa over possible merger.Has never received any proposal from Intesa Sanpaolo. Full Article
Abertis to reach minimum of 88 pct in HIT
Abertis Infraestructuras SA
Abertis to buy 9.56 percent of France's HIT from AXA Republique for 446 million euros
Abertis Infraestructuras SA
AXA denies media report of internal audit and review into its AXA Banque unit
Axa
Axa confirms a tie-up with Generali is not on agenda
AXA
Suez and Axa sign partnership on urban resilience and territories facing risk of flooding
Suez Environnement
AXA successfully places $1 billion dated subordinated notes due 2047
AXA SA
Vienna Insurance Group acquires Axa Company in Romania
Vienna Insurance Group Acquires Axa Company In Romania
EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 17)
BRUSSELS, Oct 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: