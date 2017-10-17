Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd :Sept quarter net NPA 3.12 percent versus 2.30 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter net profit 4.32 billion rupees versus net profit of 3.19 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter interest earned 112.35 billion rupees versus 111.59 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter provisions 31.40 billion rupees versus 36.23 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter gross NPA 5.90 percent versus 5.03 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter domestic NIM 3.71 percent.Sept quarter global NIM 3.45 percent.Says contribution of watch list to slippages has decreased in recent quarters‍​.Says slippages are predominantly from the ‘bb and below’ pool.Says Q2 watchlist outstanding at 60.52 billion rupees‍​.

Oct 17 (Reuters) - India's Axis Bank chief financial officer Jairam Sridharan says::Expect provision coverage ratio between 60-65 percent.Continue to expect normalisation of credit costs in second half of 2017/18.Provided 38 billion rupees so far for bankruptcy accounts versus 70 billion rupees exposure.Trading income contributed to the fall in operating profit.

Axis Bank says had exposure on 12 accounts mentioned by RBI for insolvency proceedings

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd ::Says bank had exposure on 12 of the accounts mentioned by RBI for insolvency proceedings.Says total fund based outstanding of bank on accounts in RBI directions was INR 18.43 billion; non fund based outstanding was INR 6.49 billion.

India's Axis Bank approves re-appointment of Shikha Sharma as CEO

July 27 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd ::Says approved re-appointment of Shikha Sharma as managing director & CEO of bank for a period of 3 years.

Axis Bank to buy Freecharge

July 27 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd :Says entered into a share purchase agreement ('SPA') with Jasper Infotech Private Limited.Says deal for cash consideration of INR 3.85 billion.Says agreement to buy 100 % equity capital of Accelyst Solutions & Freecharge Payment Technologies Private Limited.Says indicative time period for completion of acquisition is 2 months.

India's Axis bank exec: hopeful of coming back to long-term average credit cost of 94 bps in FY19

July 25 (Reuters) - India's Axis Bank :Exec says has provisions of about 25.2 billion rupees on borrowers taken to bankruptcy.Exec says big bulk of slippages that were to happen from watch list largely done.Exec says hopeful of coming back to long-term average credit cost of 94 bps in 2018/19.

Axis Bank June-qtr profit down about 16 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd :June quarter net profit 13.06 billion rupees versus net profit of 15.56 billion rupees year ago.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 12.82 billion rupees.June quarter interest earned 110.52 billion rupees versus 111.14 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 23.42 billion rupees versus 21.17 billion rupees year ago.June qtr gross NPA 5.03 pct VS 5.04 pct previous qtr .June qtr net NPA 2.30 pct vs 2.11 pct previous qtr .Says June quarter NIM stood at 3.63 pct.As on 30th June 2017, loans outstanding on bank's watch list declined 16 percent over previous quarter and stood at 79.41 billion rupees.

India's Axis Bank appoints headhunters to find new CEO- Bloomberg,citing sources

