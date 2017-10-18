American Express Co (AXP.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

American Express says qtrly ‍​earnings per share $1.50

Oct 18 (Reuters) - American Express Co -:American Express Co - qtrly ‍​earnings per share $1.50.American Express Co - qtrly revenue $8.4 billion.American Express Co - Q3 earnings per share view $1.48, revenue view $8.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

American Express says FY2017 EPS guidance raised to $5.80-$5.90​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - American Express Co :American Express Co - qtrly ‍consolidated provisions for losses were $769 million, up 53 percent from $504 million a year ago​.American Express Co - ‍full year 2017 EPS guidance raised to $5.80-$5.90​.American Express Co - qtrly ‍consolidated expenses were $5.8 billion, up 6 percent from $5.5 billion last year​.FY2017 earnings per share view $5.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

American Express names Stephen J. Squeri as new CEO

Oct 18 (Reuters) - American Express Co :American Express announces Stephen J. Squeri to succeed Kenneth I. Chenault as chairman and Chief Executive Officer.American Express Co - ‍Squeri will succeed Kenneth Chenault, who will retire.

American Express reports third quarter EPS of $1.50

Oct 18 (Reuters) - American Express Co :American Express reports third quarter EPS of $1.50, up 25%.Q3 earnings per share $1.50.Q3 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.80 to $5.90.American Express Co - U.S. Consumer services reported third-quarter net income of $475 million, up 18 percent from $401 million a year ago‍​.American Express - international consumer and network services reported Q3 net income of $286 million, up 85 percent from $155 million a year ago.American Express - global commercial services reported third-quarter net income of $529 million, up 14 percent from $466 million a year ago.American Express - global merchant services reported third-quarter net income of $368 million, up 3 percent from $359 million a year ago.

American Express says on track to take $1 bln out of its expense base - conf call

Oct 18 (Reuters) - American Express Co ::American Express says "on track to take $1 billion out of our expense base" - conf call.In quarter, incurred discrete charges related to u.s. Loyalty coalition business, U.S. prepaid business, hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico" - conf call.In quarter, aggregate impact of the discrete charges equates to approximately $0.12 of earnings per share - conf call."With evolving regulations in Europe and Australia, we expect network volumes in those geographies to decline over time" - conf call.

American Express reports preliminary card member loans stats for September

Oct 16 (Reuters) - American Express Co ::Preliminary U.S. small business card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.1 percent at September end vs 1.1 percent at August end ‍​.Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.6 percent at September end vs 1.8 percent at August end.Preliminary USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.3 percent at September end vs 1.2 percent at August end.Preliminary U.S. small business card member loans net write-off rate - principal only 1.4 percent at September end vs 1.6 percent at August end.

Small to mid-cap companies expect higher export revenues - survey

Oct 2 (Reuters) - American Express Co :Optimism reigns among small and middle market companies who export; more than seven in ten expect exporting revenues to increase in the next 12 months – American Express Grow Global Survey.

American Express expands Centurion Lounge in Hong Kong, Philadelphia international airports

Sept 29 (Reuters) - American Express Co :American Express - expansion of signature airport lounge network, Centurion Lounge, 2 new locations in Hong Kong, Philadelphia international airports.

American Express board authorizes 9 percent dividend increase

Sept 26 (Reuters) - American Express Co ::American Express board authorizes 9 percent dividend increase.Sets quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share.

American Express and Delta to launch new Blue Delta Skymiles credit card​

Sept 7 (Reuters) - American Express Co :American Express Co - ‍American Express and Delta Air Lines launching New Blue Delta Skymiles credit card​.American Express Co - New credit card is available starting Sept. 7​.