Axway Software SA (AXW.PA)

Axway Software H1 net profit group share falls to 2.6 million euros

Aug 30 (Reuters) - AXWAY SOFTWARE SA ::H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 2.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 PROFIT ON OPERATING ACTIVITIES EUR 6.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.ANALYSIS OF COMMERCIAL PORTFOLIO (PIPELINE) LEADS TO CONCLUSION LICENSE DELAY RECORDED IN H1 CANNOT BE RECOVERED BY END OF YEAR.CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO ACHIEVE SAME LEVEL OF LICENSES IN H2 AS IN 2016.AIMS TO STABILIZE GLOBAL REVENUE (IN ORGANIC GROWTH) OVER WHOLE OF 2017.COST-SAVING PLAN ON H2 SHOULD ENABLE CO TO ACHIVE ROA OF MORE THAN 13% OF THE ANNUAL INCOME.

Axway Software H1 prelim. revenue down at 142.8 million euros

July 18 (Reuters) - AXWAY SOFTWARE SA ::H1 PRELIM. REVENUE EUR 142.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 151.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.COMPANY IS REVIEWING ITS FULL YEAR PERSPECTIVE.EXPECTS TO HAVE LOWER PROFIT FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES RATE WHICH IT FORECASTS WILL BE BETWEEN 3% AND 5% OF ITS TOTAL REVENUE FOR H1 2017.

Axway Software selected by Italian airport operator

July 12 (Reuters) - AXWAY SOFTWARE SA ::‍MAJOR ITALIAN AIRPORT OPERATOR SELECTS AXWAY AMPLIFY(TM) PLATFORM​.

Axway Software selected by Acciona to power their digital workplace

June 13 (Reuters) - AXWAY SOFTWARE SA ::SELECTED BY ACCIONA TO POWER THEIR DIGITAL WORKPLACE.

Axway begins certifying partners

April 28 (Reuters) - Axway Software SA ::Axway begins certifying partners to enhance value of digital experiences for their customers.

Axway Software Q1 revenue rises to 68.5 million euros

April 26 (Reuters) - Axway Software SA ::Reports 4.9 pct total growth in revenue in Q1 2017 to EUR 68.5 million ($74.49 million), including EUR 7.3 million in the Cloud.Restates priority placed on maintaining its operating margin for 2017 fiscal year.

Axway Software selected by CSE Consorzio Servizi Bancari

Axway Software SA :CSE Consorzio Servizi Bancari selects Axway Software to develop and offer new innovative digital services.

Axway Software acquires Syncplicity

Axway - : Announces the acquisition of Syncplicity .Details of transaction are not made public.

Axway Software reports FY net profit 31.5 mln euros vs 27.9 mln euros

Axway Software Sa - : FY revenue 301.1 million euros versus 284.6 million euros .FY net profit 31.5 million euros versus 27.9 million euros.

Axway Software H1 revenue up at 144.7 million euros

Axway Software SA : Strong revenue growth, up 7.1 pct and improvement of the operational margin in the first half of 2016 . H1 net profit of 11.0 million euros versus 2.3 million euros ($2.5 million) a year ago . H1 profit on operating activities 16.3 million euros versus 12.7 million euros a year ago .H1 revenue of 144.7 million euros versus 135.1 million euros a year ago.