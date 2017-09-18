Alterra Power Corp (AXY.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp :Alterra Power acquires California wind development project.Alterra Power Corp - ‍alterra acquired Jawbone​ project from Jawbone Wind Energy Llc, which is principally owned by Philip and Daniel Rudnick.Alterra Power Corp - ‍expects Jawbone project to qualify for federal production tax credits at full rate​.Alterra Power Corp - ‍expect to contract Jawbone facility over next twelve months, and begin delivering power in 2020​.

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp :Alterra power announces $133 million refinancing at hs orka.Alterra power corp - ‍new loan, provided by arion bank, carries initial term of five years with options for hs orka to extend loan's term up to 18 years​.Alterra power corp - ‍loan will be secured by assets of hs orka and is non-recourse to alterra​.Alterra power corp - new loan will also enable increased dividends to alterra and hs orka's other shareholders beginning in 2019.Alterra power corp - primary uses of loan proceeds include construction of 9.9 mw brúarvirkjun hydro project, among others.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp :Alterra Power announces results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Quarterly consolidated revenue increased by 24 percent to $17.2 million in 2017.

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp :Alterra Power secures financing for 11 MW Spartan solar project.Term loan will have a balloon payment based on a 6-year maturity and 20-year amortization​.Expects Spartan project (currently under construction) to achieve commercial operations in December 2017​.Spartan is contracted under 25-year power purchase agreement with board of trustees of Michigan state university for 100% of plant output​.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp :Alterra Power announces termination of Blue Lagoon sales process.Alterra Power Corp - ‍Subsidiary has ended process regarding potential sale of HS Orka's 30% ownership interest in Blue Lagoon tourist resort​.Alterra Power Corp - ‍Alterra's partner at HS Orka, Jarðvarmi Slhf, whose consent was required, decided against selling stake at this time​.

July 28 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp ::Alterra Power Corp sees 2018 generation 1,886 GWh.Alterra Power announces final settlement of Icelandic bond.Says Magma Energy Sweden entered into an agreement to settle its US$71.3 million non-recourse bond​.Says upon completion of agreement, Alterra's ownership stake in HS Orka will be reduced from 66.6% to 53.9%.Alterra Power Corp sees ‍2017 revenue $86.5 million​.Alterra Power Corp sees ‍2018 revenue $92.2 million.Alterra Power Corp FY2017 revenue view $83.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Alterra Power Corp sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $47.2 million.Alterra Power Corp sees 2017 generation 1,526 GWh.Alterra Power Corp sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA $51.9 million.Says ‍revised forecasts reflect ownership change in HS Orka as of July 2017​.

July 13 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp ::Alterra Power negotiating final settlement of Icelandic bond.Alterra Power Corp - ‍subsidiary in process of negotiating a final settlement of its US$71.3 million non-recourse bond which matures on july 16, 2017​.Alterra Power Corp - ‍collateral under bond will be delivered to bondholder , a consortium of Icelandic pension funds​.

June 28 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp :Alterra power expands loan facility for flat top wind investment.Alterra power corp says expanded facility will be secured by and supported by cash flows from alterra's projected 51% ownership stake in flat top project.Alterra power- ‍loan expansion will fund in conjunction with completion of flat top project financing, which co expects to occur within next few weeks​.Alterra power corp - ‍alterra also expects to sell down a 49% interest in project to a sponsor-partner​.Alterra power corp says net proceeds, about us$20.6 million, will be used as part of alterra's sponsor equity contribution for flat top wind project.Alterra power corp - ‍project is expected to achieve commercial operations in first half of 2018​.

May 26 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp : :Alterra Power says signing, via wholly-owned project subsidiary, of 13-year power hedge agreement with affiliate of CITI for 200 MW Flat Top Wind Project.Alterra Power Corp says project is expected to achieve commercial operations in first half of 2018.

May 16 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp ::Alterra Power announces potential sale of blue lagoon interest.Alterra Power -HS Orka HF will examine strategic alternatives for its 30 pct ownership interest in blue lagoon tourist resort, up to and including a full sale.Alterra Power Corp says Stöplar Advisory in iceland has been engaged to communicate with potential investors and administer process.