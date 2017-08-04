Aygaz AS (AYGAZ.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aygaz Q2 net profit rises to 168.5 million lira

Aug 4 (Reuters) - AYGAZ AS ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 1.88 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.54 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 168.5 MILLION VERSUS 92.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Aygaz to participate capital increase of unit Aygaz Opet by 50.0 mln lira

June 22 (Reuters) - AYGAZ AS ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY DECIDED TO PARTICIPATE IN CAPITAL INCREASE OF UNIT OPET AYGAZ GAYRIMENKUL BY 50.0 MILLION LIRA .SHARE CAPITAL OF UNIT OPET AYGAZ GAYRIMENKUL TO BE INCREASED TO 250.0 MILLION LIRA FROM 150.0 MILLION LIRA.

Aygaz Q1 net profit more than doubles to 157.5 million lira

May 4 (Reuters) - Aygaz ::Q1 net profit of 157.5 million lira ($44.32 million) versus 65.4 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 2.07 billion lira versus 1.52 billion lira year ago.

Aygaz proposes to pay 1.275 lira/shr net FY dividend

Aygaz A.S : Said on Wednesday that company proposes to pay 1.275 lira ($0.3471) net dividend per share for FY 2016 . proposes to pay 1.5 lira gross dividend per share for FY 2016 .Proposes to start paying dividends on April 5.

Aygaz Q4 net profit down 4 pct to 139 million lira

Aygaz AS : FY 2016 net profit of 415.7 million lira ($113.12 million) versus 418.4 million lira year ago . FY 2016 revenue of 6.75 billion lira versus 6.42 billion lira year ago . Q4 net profit of 139 million lira, down 4 percent YoY . Q4 EBITDA of 97 million lira, down 17 percent YoY . Q4 EBITDA margin of 5 percent .Q4 sales revenue of 1.84 billion lira, up 15 percent YoY.

Aygaz Q2 net profit down at 92.7 mln lira

Aygaz : Q2 net profit of 92.7 million lira ($31.39 million) versus 106.8 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 1.54 billion lira versus 1.52 billion lira year ago.

Aygaz AS announces dividends for FY 2015

Aygaz AS:Said on Wednesday that it proposes to pay net 0.8925 lira per share dividend for FY 2015.Proposes to pay dividend on April 11.