Edition:
United States

Aygaz AS (AYGAZ.IS)

AYGAZ.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

15.70TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.08TL (+0.51%)
Prev Close
15.62TL
Open
15.70TL
Day's High
15.75TL
Day's Low
15.64TL
Volume
321,277
Avg. Vol
379,721
52-wk High
17.18TL
52-wk Low
10.25TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aygaz Q2 net profit rises to 168.5 million lira
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 03:15am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - AYGAZ AS ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 1.88 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.54 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 168.5 MILLION VERSUS 92.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Aygaz to participate capital increase of unit Aygaz Opet by 50.0 mln lira
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 03:05am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - AYGAZ AS ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY DECIDED TO PARTICIPATE IN CAPITAL INCREASE OF UNIT OPET AYGAZ GAYRIMENKUL BY 50.0 MILLION LIRA .SHARE CAPITAL OF UNIT OPET AYGAZ GAYRIMENKUL TO BE INCREASED TO 250.0 MILLION LIRA FROM 150.0 MILLION LIRA.  Full Article

Aygaz Q1 net profit more than doubles to 157.5 million lira
Thursday, 4 May 2017 11:47am EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Aygaz ::Q1 net profit of 157.5 million lira ($44.32 million) versus 65.4 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 2.07 billion lira versus 1.52 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Aygaz proposes to pay 1.275 lira/shr net FY dividend
Thursday, 2 Mar 2017 02:00am EST 

Aygaz A.S : Said on Wednesday that company proposes to pay 1.275 lira ($0.3471) net dividend per share for FY 2016 . proposes to pay 1.5 lira gross dividend per share for FY 2016 .Proposes to start paying dividends on April 5.  Full Article

Aygaz Q4 net profit down 4 pct to 139 million lira
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 11:42am EST 

Aygaz AS : FY 2016 net profit of 415.7 million lira ($113.12 million) versus 418.4 million lira year ago . FY 2016 revenue of 6.75 billion lira versus 6.42 billion lira year ago . Q4 net profit of 139 million lira, down 4 percent YoY . Q4 EBITDA of 97 million lira, down 17 percent YoY . Q4 EBITDA margin of 5 percent .Q4 sales revenue of 1.84 billion lira, up 15 percent YoY.  Full Article

Aygaz Q2 net profit down at 92.7 mln lira
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 11:35am EDT 

Aygaz : Q2 net profit of 92.7 million lira ($31.39 million) versus 106.8 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 1.54 billion lira versus 1.52 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Aygaz AS announces dividends for FY 2015
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 04:36pm EST 

Aygaz AS:Said on Wednesday that it proposes to pay net 0.8925 lira per share dividend for FY 2015.Proposes to pay dividend on April 11.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Aygaz AS News

BRIEF-Aygaz and Koc Holding unit bids highest offer in privatisation tender of Menzelet and Kılavuzlu HPPs

* SAID ON TUESDAY UNIT ENTEK ELEKTRIK HAS SUBMITTED THE HIGHEST OFFER OF 1.28 BILLION LIRA FOR THE PRIVATISATION TENDER OF MENZELET AND KILAVUZLU HYDROELECTRIC POWER PLANTS,

» More AYGAZ.IS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials