Arizona Mining Inc (AZ.TO)

Arizona Mining appoints Tom Whelan as CFO

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Arizona Mining Inc :Arizona Mining appoints tom whelan as cfo.Says Tom Whelan appointed CFO.Whelan succeeds Paul Ireland, who will remain with company as a consultant​.

Arizona Mining announces C$110 million private placement with South32

May 1 (Reuters) - Arizona Mining Inc :Arizona mining announces c$110 million private placement with south32.Says proceeds will be used to add drill rigs and fully test taylor deeps, trench vein system.Arizona mining inc - signed binding private placement agreement for 45 million common shares in company at price of c$2.45 per share with south32 limited.

Arizona Mining provides update on IRR, upgraded resource and 2020 production target

Arizona Mining Inc : Arizona Mining reports 42% after-tax IRR from preliminary economic assessment, upgraded resource and production target of 2020 . Arizona Mining - based on current projections, company is targeting first production from a proposed 10,000 ton per day operation in 2020 . Arizona Mining - Hermosa project has been approved to progress to feasibility stage .Arizona Mining Inc - "With relatively low capex and a very robust IRR", goal will be to fund Hermosa project with little to no equity.

Arizona Mining Announces $2.8 Million Private Placement

Arizona Mining Inc:Says non-brokered private placement for a total of 6.7 million units at a price of $0.42 per unit for gross proceeds of $2.8 million.Each unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant.Each whole common share purchase warrant is convertible into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 for a period of 18 months from closing.Proceeds from the financing will be used to initiate an aggressive drill campaign to expand the Taylor Deposit including the 300 acres of newly acquired patented mining claims and targets on the unpatented mining claims and for general working capital purposes.Closing of the private placement is subject to regulatory approval.

AZ Mining Inc announces new President and CEO

AZ Mining Inc:Appoints james gowans as president & CEO; announces $2.7 million financing.Says gowans was formerly co-president of barrick gold corporation from July 2014 to August 2015.Says following gowans appointment, warke will become executive chairman of the company.Says new financing comprises a private placement of 2 million units at a price of $0.35 per unit.