Edition:
United States

Arizona Mining Inc (AZ.TO)

AZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.05 (-1.48%)
Prev Close
$3.37
Open
$3.36
Day's High
$3.39
Day's Low
$3.29
Volume
181,787
Avg. Vol
568,547
52-wk High
$3.68
52-wk Low
$1.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Arizona Mining appoints Tom Whelan as CFO
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 06:30am EDT 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Arizona Mining Inc :Arizona Mining appoints tom whelan as cfo.Says Tom Whelan appointed CFO.Whelan succeeds Paul Ireland, who will remain with company as a consultant​.  Full Article

Arizona Mining announces C$110 million private placement with South32
Monday, 1 May 2017 06:30am EDT 

May 1 (Reuters) - Arizona Mining Inc :Arizona mining announces c$110 million private placement with south32.Says proceeds will be used to add drill rigs and fully test taylor deeps, trench vein system.Arizona mining inc - signed binding private placement agreement for 45 million common shares in company at price of c$2.45 per share with south32 limited.  Full Article

Arizona Mining provides update on IRR, upgraded resource and 2020 production target
Monday, 3 Apr 2017 08:40am EDT 

Arizona Mining Inc : Arizona Mining reports 42% after-tax IRR from preliminary economic assessment, upgraded resource and production target of 2020 . Arizona Mining - based on current projections, company is targeting first production from a proposed 10,000 ton per day operation in 2020 . Arizona Mining - Hermosa project has been approved to progress to feasibility stage .Arizona Mining Inc - "With relatively low capex and a very robust IRR", goal will be to fund Hermosa project with little to no equity.  Full Article

Arizona Mining Announces $2.8 Million Private Placement
Monday, 22 Feb 2016 10:44pm EST 

Arizona Mining Inc:Says non-brokered private placement for a total of 6.7 million units at a price of $0.42 per unit for gross proceeds of $2.8 million.Each unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant.Each whole common share purchase warrant is convertible into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 for a period of 18 months from closing.Proceeds from the financing will be used to initiate an aggressive drill campaign to expand the Taylor Deposit including the 300 acres of newly acquired patented mining claims and targets on the unpatented mining claims and for general working capital purposes.Closing of the private placement is subject to regulatory approval.  Full Article

AZ Mining Inc announces new President and CEO
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 09:03am EST 

AZ Mining Inc:Appoints james gowans as president & CEO; announces $2.7 million financing.Says gowans was formerly co-president of barrick gold corporation from July 2014 to August 2015.Says following gowans appointment, warke will become executive chairman of the company.Says new financing comprises a private placement of 2 million units at a price of $0.35 per unit.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Arizona Mining Inc News

BRIEF-Osisko Gold ‍entered agreement with Dalradian resources to buy 19.2 mln Dalradian shares

* Osisko Gold Royalties - ‍entered into agreement with Dalradian resources in which co agreed to buy 19.2 million shares of Dalradian at $1.47 per share​

» More AZ.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials