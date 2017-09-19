Arizona Mining Inc (AZ.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Arizona Mining appoints Tom Whelan as CFO
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Arizona Mining Inc
Arizona Mining announces C$110 million private placement with South32
May 1 (Reuters) - Arizona Mining Inc
Arizona Mining provides update on IRR, upgraded resource and 2020 production target
Arizona Mining Inc
Arizona Mining Announces $2.8 Million Private Placement
Arizona Mining Inc:Says non-brokered private placement for a total of 6.7 million units at a price of $0.42 per unit for gross proceeds of $2.8 million.Each unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant.Each whole common share purchase warrant is convertible into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 for a period of 18 months from closing.Proceeds from the financing will be used to initiate an aggressive drill campaign to expand the Taylor Deposit including the 300 acres of newly acquired patented mining claims and targets on the unpatented mining claims and for general working capital purposes.Closing of the private placement is subject to regulatory approval. Full Article
AZ Mining Inc announces new President and CEO
AZ Mining Inc:Appoints james gowans as president & CEO; announces $2.7 million financing.Says gowans was formerly co-president of barrick gold corporation from July 2014 to August 2015.Says following gowans appointment, warke will become executive chairman of the company.Says new financing comprises a private placement of 2 million units at a price of $0.35 per unit. Full Article
BRIEF-Osisko Gold entered agreement with Dalradian resources to buy 19.2 mln Dalradian shares
* Osisko Gold Royalties - entered into agreement with Dalradian resources in which co agreed to buy 19.2 million shares of Dalradian at $1.47 per share