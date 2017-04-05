Edition:
TV Azteca SAB de CV (AZTECACPO.MX)

AZTECACPO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

3.41MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
$3.40
Open
$3.38
Day's High
$3.42
Day's Low
$3.33
Volume
373,774
Avg. Vol
1,919,700
52-wk High
$3.95
52-wk Low
$2.51

Mondo TV Iberoamerica closes collaboration deal with TV Azteca
Wednesday, 5 Apr 2017 01:30am EDT 

Mondo TV Iberoamerica SA : Said on Tuesday it had closed a global agreement with TV Azteca for the broadcast of all series of its library in Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras . The deal provides for the transfer of broadcast rights on open TV, on the newly released A + channel, of the entire Mondo TV animation library in addition to the first season of the series Heidi, launched on March 13 on pay-TV channel Nickelodeon Latinoamerica .The portfolio of animated series includes Sissi The Young Empress, The Treasure Island, Angel's Friends, The Drakers, Gormiti and Dinofroz.  Full Article

TV Azteca appoints Esteban Galindez Aguirre as CFO
Thursday, 3 Dec 2015 10:28am EST 

TV Azteca SAB de CV:Appoints Esteban Galindez Aguirre as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.Galindez Aguirre replaces Carlos Hesles, who will become chief administrative officer.  Full Article

Fitch Rates TV Azteca's USD350MM Notes 'B+/RR4(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B+/RR4(EXP)' rating to TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V.'s (TV Azteca) proposed USD350 million senior unsecured notes due 2024. The proceeds are expected to be used mainly for refinancing of its existing notes, and for general corporate purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS TV Azteca's ratings reflect the company's second-largest market position in the Mexican broadcasting industry and its solid cont

