Aug 31 (Reuters) - Metro AG :Says Q3 sales up 4.9 percent to 9.3 billion, like-for-like rise 2.6 percent.Says Q3 EBIT after special items 215 million euros versus 68 million a year ago.Says Metro delivery sales up more than 30 percent to 16.7 percent of sales.Says to publish forecast for 2017/18 with annual report; no forecast for 16/17 due to demerger.Says maintains mid-term guidance incl. 3 percent sales growth, EBITDA margin of approx 5 percent.