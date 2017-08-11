Bauer AG (B5AG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bauer H1 net result turns to profit of 0.1 million euros

Aug 11 (Reuters) - BAUER AG ::HAS A SIGNIFICANT REVENUE INCREASE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR.H1 EBIT ROSE 39.7 PERCENT TO 25.7 MILLION EUR.H1 REVENUE ROSE 21.1 PERCENT TO 916.4 MILLION EUR.H1 EARNINGS AFTER TAX 0.1 MLN EUR VS LOSS 7.9 MLN EUR YEAR AGO.‍FORECAST FOR TOTAL GROUP REVENUES RAISED FROM ABOUT EUR 1.7 BILLION TO ABOUT EUR 1.8 BILLION.​.

Bauer Q1 EBIT up at EUR 8.5 million

May 15 (Reuters) - BAUER AG :Q1 GROUP REVENUES ROSE SIGNIFICANTLY BY 18.9 % TO EUR 455.7 MILLION; SALES REVENUES INCREASED BY 19.3 % TO EUR 379.0 MILLION.Q1 EBIT IMPROVED TO EUR 8.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.8 MILLION) AND EARNINGS AFTER TAX TO EUR -3.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -9.6 MILLION).Q1-END ORDER BACKLOG GREW BY 4.3 % TO EUR 1,044.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1,001.0 MILLION).CONFIRMS ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST.

Bauer FY earnings after tax down to EUR 14.4 mln

Bauer AG : FY total group revenues are 1,586.1 million euros ($1.69 billion) (previous year: 1,656.4 million euros); sales revenues are up by 1.3 percent to 1,396.9 million euros (previous year: 1,379.0 million euros) . FY earnings after tax at 14.4 million euros (previous year: 29.0 million euros) are towards top of latest forecast range of about 10 million to 15 million euros . In Q4 in particular company saw a pick-up in its order intake, and order backlog at year end was consequently 1,008.1 million euros, 1.3 percent above previous year's level . Proposed dividend for 2016: 0.10 euro per share .Forecast for 2017: group expects total group revenues of around 1.7 billion euros, earnings after tax of around 23 million to 28 million euros and EBIT of around 75 million euros.

Bauer 9-month EBIT up 4.4 pct at 38.0 million euros

Bauer AG : 9-month EBIT improved by 4.4 pct to 38.0 million euros ($41.02 million) (previous year: 36.4 million euros); earnings after taxes amounted to -4.0 million euros (previous year: -2.7 million euros) . 9-month total group revenues are down by 4.1 pct to 1,146.3 million euros .Now expects to achieve for FY total group revenues of slightly less than 1.65 billion euros, EBIT of about 65 million euros, and earnings after tax of around 10 to 15 million euros by the end of the year.

Bauer H1 EBIT improves by 14.8 pct to 18.4 million euros

Bauer AG : Enters the second half of the year with large order backlog . H1 total group revenues fall by 3.0 percent to 757.0 million euros ($843.15 million); sales revenues increase by 1.2 percent to 649.8 million euros . H1 EBIT improves by 14.8 percent to 18.4 million euros (previous year: 16.0 million euros); earnings after tax according to plan at -7.9 million euros (previous year: -6.8 million euros) . Order backlog grows by 14.6 percent to 1,010.2 million euros .Order backlog in construction segment increased by another 4.4 percent compared to previous year and has reached 574.8 million euros, a very high level.

Bauer confirms FY forecast

Bauer AG : FY forecast confirmed .For FY company is expecting total group revenues of about 1.65 billion euros ($1.88 billion), earnings after tax of about 20 million euros to 25 million euros, and an EBIT of about 75 million euros.

Bauer Q1 revenue down 6.3 pct at 383.2 million euros

Bauer AG : Q1-end order backlog grows by 18.0 pct to 1.0 billion euros ($1.14 billion)(previous year: 848.2 million euros) . Confirms its full-year forecast from April 2016, predicting total group revenues of around 1.65 billion euros, earnings after tax of around 20 to 25 million euros, and EBIT of around 75 million euros . In construction segment, some larger projects were delayed in start-up phase . Q1 EBIT 4.8 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago .Q1 revenue fell 6.3 percent to 383.2 million euros.

BAUER says gives FY 2016 outlook

BAUER AG:Forecast for FY 2016: total group revenues of around 1.65 billion euros ($1.86 billion), earnings after tax of around 20 million to 25 million euros and EBIT around 75 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 1.56 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT estimate 75.4 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

BAUER says to propose dividend

BAUER AG:To propose an unchanged dividend of 0.15 euros per share to annual general meeting​.

BAUER AG seals joint venture with Schlumberger

BAUER AG:Seals joint venture in oil and gas drilling business with Schlumberger.BAUER Maschinen GmbH, affiliated company of BAUER AG, finalized negotiations for joint venture with Schlumberger‍.Two drilling rigs that are already under manufacture will be delivered to Schlumberger at start of 2016​.Both companies anticipate that planned joint venture could soon achieve revenues of more than one hundred million euros​.