Boeing Co (BA.N)

Boeing says 16 new orders for week through Oct 17

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co ::Boeing says 16 new orders (unidentified customer(s) for 16 737s). In the changes category, reduced 737 orders by 16 for week through Oct 17.

Boeing ‍announced investment in Near Earth Autonomy

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :Boeing - ‍announced its investment in near earth autonomy, a pittsburgh-based company​.Boeing - ‍co, near earth autonomy also announced partnership to explore future products, applications for emerging markets such as urban mobility​.

Ultra Electronics awarded $16 mln in contracts for hippag stores ejections systems​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc :ULTRA ELECTRONICS - CONTRACT WIN.‍ULTRA ELECTRONICS PCS AWARDED $16M IN CONTRACTS FOR ADDITIONAL HIPPAG STORES EJECTIONS SYSTEMS​.CONTRACTS SEE PCS SUPPLY ADDITIONAL TRANCHES OF HIPPAG STORES EJECTION SYSTEMS FOR FRONT LINE U.S. AND INTERNATIONAL STRIKE AIRCRAFT​.

GE Capital Aviation Services acquires 747-8 freighter from Boeing Capital

Oct 12 (Reuters) - GE Capital Aviation Services: :GE Capital Aviation Services says acquired 747-8 freighter (MSN 63378) from Boeing Capital; will continue existing aircraft lease with airbridgecargo.

Boeing says 7 new orders for week through September 30

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co ::Boeing says seven new orders (US Navy C40A clipper for two 737s and unidentified customer(s) for five 787s) for the week through Sept 30.

Boeing reports deliveries of 202 commercial airplanes in Q3

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co ::Boeing reports third-quarter deliveries.Q3 commercial airplanes deliveries of 202​ units.

Boeing to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :Boeing to acquire aurora flight sciences to advance autonomous technology capabilities.Boeing - ‍terms of agreement were not disclosed.​.Boeing - ‍once acquired, Aurora will be a subsidiary under Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology known as Aurora Flight Sciences, A Boeing Company​.Boeing - transaction, anticipated to close following receipt of customary regulatory approvals, does not affect Boeing's financial guidance​.

Boeing announces agreements with seven customers for analytics solutions

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :Boeing announces agreements with seven customers for analytics solutions.Boeing - ‍agreements include Biman Bangladesh Airlines, a new airplane health management customer, will use service for 777-300ER and 737-800 fleets​.Boeing - Japan Airlines signed an agreement for an optimized maintenance program, which improves maintenance operations through customized maintenance.Boeing - ‍agreements also include Qantas signed a contract adding airplane health management to its 787 fleet​.Boeing - ‍united Airlines has expanded use of airplane health management to cover its entire boeing fleet of airplanes​.

Jeppesen Digital Services to maximize operational efficiency for Azores Airlines

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :Jeppesen Digital Services to maximize operational efficiency for Azores Airlines.Boeing - through its subsidiary Jeppesen, announced a five-year service agreement with Azores Airlines, a part of SATA.

Boeing says 58 new orders for the week through september 26, 2017‍​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Boeing Co ::Boeing says 58 new orders (unidentified customer(s) for 58 737s) for the week through September 26, 2017‍​.