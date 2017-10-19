Edition:
Boeing Co (BA.N)

BA.N on New York Stock Exchange

264.75USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$5.71 (+2.20%)
Prev Close
$259.04
Open
$260.21
Day's High
$264.82
Day's Low
$259.48
Volume
1,032,226
Avg. Vol
838,444
52-wk High
$264.82
52-wk Low
$134.34

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Boeing says 16 new orders for week through Oct 17
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 12:09pm EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co ::Boeing says 16 new orders (unidentified customer(s) for 16 737s). In the changes category, reduced 737 orders by 16 for week through Oct 17.  Full Article

Boeing ‍announced investment in Near Earth Autonomy
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 09:00am EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :Boeing - ‍announced its investment in near earth autonomy, a pittsburgh-based company​.Boeing - ‍co, near earth autonomy also announced partnership to explore future products, applications for emerging markets such as urban mobility​.  Full Article

Ultra Electronics awarded $16 mln in contracts for hippag stores ejections systems​
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 02:00am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc :ULTRA ELECTRONICS - CONTRACT WIN.‍ULTRA ELECTRONICS PCS AWARDED $16M IN CONTRACTS FOR ADDITIONAL HIPPAG STORES EJECTIONS SYSTEMS​.CONTRACTS SEE PCS SUPPLY ADDITIONAL TRANCHES OF HIPPAG STORES EJECTION SYSTEMS FOR FRONT LINE U.S. AND INTERNATIONAL STRIKE AIRCRAFT​.  Full Article

GE Capital Aviation Services acquires 747-8 freighter from Boeing Capital
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 02:14pm EDT 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - GE Capital Aviation Services: :GE Capital Aviation Services says acquired 747-8 freighter (MSN 63378) from Boeing Capital; will continue existing aircraft lease with airbridgecargo.  Full Article

Boeing says 7 new orders for week through September 30
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 11:10am EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co ::Boeing says seven new orders (US Navy C40A clipper for two 737s and unidentified customer(s) for five 787s) for the week through Sept 30.  Full Article

Boeing reports deliveries of 202 commercial airplanes in Q3
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 11:00am EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co ::Boeing reports third-quarter deliveries.Q3 commercial airplanes deliveries of 202​ units.  Full Article

Boeing to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 08:30am EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :Boeing to acquire aurora flight sciences to advance autonomous technology capabilities.Boeing - ‍terms of agreement were not disclosed.​.Boeing - ‍once acquired, Aurora will be a subsidiary under Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology known as Aurora Flight Sciences, A Boeing Company​.Boeing - transaction, anticipated to close following receipt of customary regulatory approvals, does not affect Boeing's financial guidance​.  Full Article

Boeing announces agreements with seven customers for analytics solutions
Wednesday, 4 Oct 2017 09:00am EDT 

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :Boeing announces agreements with seven customers for analytics solutions.Boeing - ‍agreements include Biman Bangladesh Airlines, a new airplane health management customer, will use service for 777-300ER and 737-800 fleets​.Boeing - Japan Airlines signed an agreement for an optimized maintenance program, which improves maintenance operations through customized maintenance.Boeing - ‍agreements also include Qantas signed a contract adding airplane health management to its 787 fleet​.Boeing - ‍united Airlines has expanded use of airplane health management to cover its entire boeing fleet of airplanes​.  Full Article

Jeppesen Digital Services to maximize operational efficiency for Azores Airlines
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 07:30am EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :Jeppesen Digital Services to maximize operational efficiency for Azores Airlines.Boeing - through its subsidiary Jeppesen, announced a five-year service agreement with Azores Airlines, a part of SATA.  Full Article

Boeing says 58 new orders for the week through september 26, 2017‍​
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 11:02am EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Boeing Co ::Boeing says 58 new orders (unidentified customer(s) for 58 737s) for the week through September 26, 2017‍​.  Full Article

UPDATE 2-Honeywell sees aero margin widening, hikes 2017 revenue forecast

Oct 20 Honeywell International Inc expects its aerospace profit margins to keep widening, helped by strong demand for service and spare parts, though margins will not improve as much as they did in the third quarter, the company's chief financial officer said on Friday as Honeywell reported results.

