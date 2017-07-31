Edition:
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BACH.NS)

BACH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

160.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.50 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs162.20
Open
Rs162.65
Day's High
Rs162.65
Day's Low
Rs159.50
Volume
146,698
Avg. Vol
1,696,353
52-wk High
Rs182.50
52-wk Low
Rs97.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Balrampur Chini Mills June qtr profit rises about 8 pct
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 04:57am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd :June quarter profit 1.20 billion rupees versus 1.11 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income from operations 11.43 billion rupees versus 8.32 billion rupees last year.Declared interim dividend of 2.5 rupees per share.Appointed Sumit Mazumder as chairman.  Full Article

Balrampur Chini Mills signs agreement with Ganesh Explosives
Friday, 27 Jan 2017 06:15am EST 

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd : Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd says signs agreement with Ganesh Explosives . Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd says signs agreement to transfer entire stake held by co in Indo Gulf Industries .Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd says upon completion, Indo Gulf will cease to be unit of co.  Full Article

Balrampur Chini Mills swings to Sept qtr profit
Tuesday, 15 Nov 2016 04:44am EST 

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 1.06 billion rupees . Sept quarter total income form operations 9.37 billion rupees . Net loss in Sept quarter last year was 135.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 5.26 billion rupees .Approves buyback of shares not exceeding INR 1.75 billion.  Full Article

Balrampur Chini Mills says board to consider share buyback
Wednesday, 9 Nov 2016 05:58am EST 

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd:Board to consider buyback of equity shares.  Full Article

Balrampur Chini Mills March-qtr profit up about 30 pct
Friday, 20 May 2016 06:29am EDT 

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd : March-quarter net profit 987.8 million rupees versus net profit of 758.2 million rupees year ago . India's Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd says March-quarter net sales 7.71 billion rupees versus 6.58 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

BRIEF-Balrampur Chini Mills to invest 1.75 bln rupees in financing activities in education sector​

* Says ‍approved cumulative investment of 1.75 billion rupees over 5 yrs in financing activities in education sector​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2ybJ2Fk Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

