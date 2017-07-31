Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BACH.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Balrampur Chini Mills June qtr profit rises about 8 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd :June quarter profit 1.20 billion rupees versus 1.11 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income from operations 11.43 billion rupees versus 8.32 billion rupees last year.Declared interim dividend of 2.5 rupees per share.Appointed Sumit Mazumder as chairman.

Balrampur Chini Mills signs agreement with Ganesh Explosives

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd : Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd says signs agreement with Ganesh Explosives . Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd says signs agreement to transfer entire stake held by co in Indo Gulf Industries .Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd says upon completion, Indo Gulf will cease to be unit of co.

Balrampur Chini Mills swings to Sept qtr profit

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 1.06 billion rupees . Sept quarter total income form operations 9.37 billion rupees . Net loss in Sept quarter last year was 135.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 5.26 billion rupees .Approves buyback of shares not exceeding INR 1.75 billion.

Balrampur Chini Mills says board to consider share buyback

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd:Board to consider buyback of equity shares.

Balrampur Chini Mills March-qtr profit up about 30 pct

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd : March-quarter net profit 987.8 million rupees versus net profit of 758.2 million rupees year ago . India's Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd says March-quarter net sales 7.71 billion rupees versus 6.58 billion rupees year ago .