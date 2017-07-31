Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (BACHCOB.MX)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Albertville Quality Foods

July 31 (Reuters) - Industrias Bachoco Sab De Cv :Press release - H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Albertville Quality Foods.‍H.I.G. Capital says sale of its portfolio company Albertville Quality Foods to OK Foods, a subsidiary of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B.​.

Industrias Bachoco SAB posts Q3 earnings per share $1.35

Industrias Bachoco SAB De CV : Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV - Q3 earnings per share $1.35 . Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV - qtrly earnings per ADR $0.83 .Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV - qtrly net sales up 11.3 percent to $650.8 million.

Industrias Bachoco SAB De CV : Qtrly earnings per basic and diluted share totaled $2.63 . Qtrly net sales increased 12.9 percent to 13.36 billion pesos .An increase in volume sold and prices recovered, mainly in chicken, allowed total sales to rise by 12.9% in the quarter.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV acquires U.S. Fully Cooked Facility

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV:Reached an agreement to acquire from American Foods Group a Fully Cooked facility located in Oklahoma City.Transaction is valued at approximately $11 million dollars.Company expects to close the deal in February, 2016.