Bajaj Corp Ltd (BACO.NS)

BACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

435.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.30 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs438.75
Open
Rs439.90
Day's High
Rs441.05
Day's Low
Rs433.50
Volume
13,454
Avg. Vol
114,113
52-wk High
Rs449.90
52-wk Low
Rs324.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bajaj Corp gets members' nod for further issue of capital by way of QIP/GDRs/FCCBs
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 04:29am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - Bajaj Corp Ltd :Gets members' nod for further issue of capital by way of QIP/GDRs/FCCBs.  Full Article

Bajaj Corp June qtr profit up about 5 pct
Wednesday, 12 Jul 2017 04:59am EDT 

July 12 (Reuters) - Bajaj Corp Ltd :June quarter net profit 549.8 million rupees versus 522 million rupees.June quarter total income 2.08 billion rupees versus 2.13 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 557.42 million rupees.  Full Article

Bajaj Corp March-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 13 Apr 2017 06:09am EDT 

Bajaj Corp Ltd : March quarter net profit 526.7 million rupees . March quarter net sales 2.04 billion rupees . Net profit in March quarter last year was 542.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.08 billion rupees .Says declared interim dividend of INR 11.50 per share.  Full Article

Bajaj Corp says IDBI Trusteeship Services cuts stake in co
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 08:00am EST 

Bajaj Corp Ltd :says Idbi Trusteeship Services cuts stk in co by 3.73 percent to 20.58 percent.  Full Article

Bajaj Corp Dec-qtr profit up about 17 pct
Thursday, 12 Jan 2017 03:36am EST 

Bajaj Corp Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 578 million rupees . says recommended interim dividend of inr 11.50 per share . Dec quarter net sales 1.86 billion rupees .Net Profit in DEC quarter last year was 493.1 million rupees ; net sales was 1.96 billion rupees.  Full Article

Bajaj Corp says June-quarter net profit up 10 pct
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 04:49am EDT 

Bajaj Corp Ltd : India's Bajaj Corp Ltd says June-quarter net profit 522 million rupees; net sales inr 2.04 billion . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 566 million rupees .  Full Article

Bajaj Corp seeks members' nod for share issue of up to 10 bln rupees via QIP
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 02:53am EDT 

Bajaj Corp Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue, allot shares of up to inr 10 billion via qip .  Full Article

Bajaj Corp Ltd declares interim dividend
Thursday, 7 Jan 2016 03:52am EST 

Bajaj Corp Ltd:Recommended interim dividend on equity shares of the company for financial year 2015-16, at rate of 1150 pct. (i.e. 11.50 Indian rupees per share) on equity shares of face value of 1 Indian rupee each.  Full Article

BRIEF-India's Bajaj Corp Sept-qtr profit down 13 pct

* Sept quarter profit 507.1 million rupees versus 583 million rupees last year

