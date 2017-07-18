Bajaj Corp Ltd (BACO.NS)
435.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-3.30 (-0.75%)
Rs438.75
Rs439.90
Rs441.05
Rs433.50
13,454
114,113
Rs449.90
Rs324.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bajaj Corp gets members' nod for further issue of capital by way of QIP/GDRs/FCCBs
July 18 (Reuters) - Bajaj Corp Ltd
Bajaj Corp June qtr profit up about 5 pct
July 12 (Reuters) - Bajaj Corp Ltd
Bajaj Corp March-qtr profit rises
Bajaj Corp Ltd
Bajaj Corp says IDBI Trusteeship Services cuts stake in co
Bajaj Corp Ltd
Bajaj Corp Dec-qtr profit up about 17 pct
Bajaj Corp Ltd
Bajaj Corp says June-quarter net profit up 10 pct
Bajaj Corp Ltd
Bajaj Corp seeks members' nod for share issue of up to 10 bln rupees via QIP
Bajaj Corp Ltd
Bajaj Corp Ltd declares interim dividend
Bajaj Corp Ltd:Recommended interim dividend on equity shares of the company for financial year 2015-16, at rate of 1150 pct. (i.e. 11.50 Indian rupees per share) on equity shares of face value of 1 Indian rupee each. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Bajaj Corp Sept-qtr profit down 13 pct
* Sept quarter profit 507.1 million rupees versus 583 million rupees last year