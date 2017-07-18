Bajaj Corp Ltd (BACO.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 18 (Reuters) - Bajaj Corp Ltd :Gets members' nod for further issue of capital by way of QIP/GDRs/FCCBs.

Bajaj Corp June qtr profit up about 5 pct

July 12 (Reuters) - Bajaj Corp Ltd :June quarter net profit 549.8 million rupees versus 522 million rupees.June quarter total income 2.08 billion rupees versus 2.13 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 557.42 million rupees.

Bajaj Corp March-qtr profit rises

Bajaj Corp Ltd : March quarter net profit 526.7 million rupees . March quarter net sales 2.04 billion rupees . Net profit in March quarter last year was 542.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.08 billion rupees .Says declared interim dividend of INR 11.50 per share.

Bajaj Corp Ltd :says Idbi Trusteeship Services cuts stk in co by 3.73 percent to 20.58 percent.

Bajaj Corp Dec-qtr profit up about 17 pct

Bajaj Corp Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 578 million rupees . says recommended interim dividend of inr 11.50 per share . Dec quarter net sales 1.86 billion rupees .Net Profit in DEC quarter last year was 493.1 million rupees ; net sales was 1.96 billion rupees.

Bajaj Corp says June-quarter net profit up 10 pct

Bajaj Corp Ltd : India's Bajaj Corp Ltd says June-quarter net profit 522 million rupees; net sales inr 2.04 billion . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 566 million rupees .

Bajaj Corp Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue, allot shares of up to inr 10 billion via qip .

Bajaj Corp Ltd:Recommended interim dividend on equity shares of the company for financial year 2015-16, at rate of 1150 pct. (i.e. 11.50 Indian rupees per share) on equity shares of face value of 1 Indian rupee each.