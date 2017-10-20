Badger Daylighting Ltd (BAD.TO)
BAD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
29.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.35 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
$29.05
Open
$29.21
Day's High
$29.93
Day's Low
$29.10
Volume
148,582
Avg. Vol
141,428
52-wk High
$36.22
52-wk Low
$21.51
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-Badger Daylighting CEO's response on Marc Cohodes' short position
* Badger Daylighting Ltd - CEO Paul Vanderberg in response to Marc Cohodes' short position "my focus on that is really not to focus on it" - conf call