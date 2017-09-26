A.G.Barr PLC (BAG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

A.G.Barr H1 pretax profit 19.4 mln STG vs 21.1 mln STG

Sept 26 (Reuters) - A.G.Barr Plc :H1 PRETAX PROFIT 19.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 21.1 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 5 PERCENT TO 3.71 PENCEPER SHARE.H1 REVENUE ROSE 8.8 PERCENT TO 136.6 MILLION STG.‍REMAINS ON COURSE TO MEET BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR​.‍SOFT DRINKS MARKET HAS BEEN IMPACTED NEGATIVELY IN SHORT TERM BY MIXED WEATHER SINCE LATE JULY​.REFORMULATION ACTIVITIES REMAIN ON TRACK AS CO MOVES INTO FINAL IMPLEMENTATION STAGES OF THE INITIATIVE IN SECOND HALF.

A.G.Barr says group on track to meet full year profit expectations

Aug 2 (Reuters) - A.G.Barr Plc ::A.G.BARR PLC - GROUP ON TRACK TO MEET FULL YEAR PROFIT EXPECTATIONS.A.G.BARR PLC - REVENUE FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED 29 JULY 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE £136M, AN INCREASE OF C.8% ON SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR.A.G.BARR PLC - MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH SUGAR REDUCTION PROGRAMME, CONFIDENT WILL MEET PORTFOLIO TARGET COMMUNICATED IN MARCH 2017.

A.G.Barr says FY pretax profit rose 4.4 pct

A.G.Barr Plc : FY pretax profit rose 4.4 percent to 43.1 million stg . FY revenue rose 1.5 percent to 257.1 million stg . Final dividend 10.87 penceper share . Total dividend up 8 percent to 14.4 penceper share .FY statutory profit before tax increased by 4.4% to £43.1m (2016: £41.3m) on revenue of £257.1m (2016: £258.6m)..

A.G.Barr H1 pretax profit 21.1 mln stg

A.G.Barr Plc : Interim dividend up 5 percent to 3.53 penceper share . H1 pretax profit 21.1 million stg . H1 revenue 125.6 million stg versus 130.3 million stg year ago . Interim dividend of 3.53p per share (2015: 3.36p), an increase of 5 pct on prior year .Remain on track to deliver profit (before tax and exceptionals) slightly ahead of last year.

AG Barr sees H1 like-for-like revenue down 2.9 pct to 125 mln stg

A.G.Barr Plc : Impact of weaker sterling will not have a significant impact in 2016 . Anticipated input costs will increase in 2017, providing management time to adjust plans accordingly. . In six month period UK soft drinks market performance has been challenging .We anticipate revenue in 6 mths to June 30 of 125 mln stg, down 2.9 pct year on year on a like for like basis..

A.G. Barr PLC recommends final dividend

A.G. Barr PLC:Recommends final dividend of 9.97p per share to give a total dividend for the full year of 13.33p per share, a full year increase of 10.0 pct. on the prior year.Says dividend will be paid on June 10, 2016 to all shareholders who are on register of members on May 12, 2016.