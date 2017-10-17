Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Bajaj Auto Sept-qtr profit down about 1 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 11.12 billion rupees versus 11.23 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 11.11 billion rupees.Sept quarter total revenue from operations 65.66 billion rupees versus 64.32 billion rupees last year.

India's Bajaj Auto August total sales up 3 pct

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd ::Says August total sales of 335,031 vehicles versus 325,347 vehicles last year.Says August motorcycles sales of 283,861 vehicles versus 279,911 vehicles last year.Says August commercial vehicles sales of 51,170 vehicles versus 45,436 vehicles last year.

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles UK announces partnership

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd ::Says Triumph Motorcycles UK and Bajaj Auto India announce a new partnership.Says Bajaj will gain access to the Triumph brand.

India's Bajaj Auto July total sales down 6.7 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd :Says July total sales of 307,727 vehicles versus 329,833 vehicles last year.Says July motorcycles sales of 265,182 vehicles versus 285,527 vehicles last year.Says July commercial vehicles sales of 42,545 vehicles versus 44,306 vehicles last year.

India's Bajaj Auto June quarter profit falls about 6 pct

July 20 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd ::June quarter profit 9.24 billion rupees versus 9.78 billion rupees.June quarter total income 63.11 billion rupees versus 63.56 billion rupees.Says results impacted by change over to BSIV compliant vehicles and transition to GST.

KTM Industries & BAJAJ decide to take Husqvarna Motorcycles global

July 3 (Reuters) - KTM INDUSTRIES AG ::KTM & BAJAJ DECIDE TO TAKE HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES GLOBAL.

Bajaj Auto says global roll out of Husqvarna motorcycles in 2018 with KTM

July 3 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd :Says global roll out of Husqvarna motorcycles in 2018 with KTM.

India's Bajaj Auto June total sales down 23 pct

July 3 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd :Says June total sales of 244,878 vehicles versus 316,969 vehicles last year.Says June motorcycles sales of 204,667 vehicles versus 273,298 vehicles last year.Says June commercial vehicles sales of 40,211 vehicles versus 43,671 vehicles last year.Says June total exports 117,903, down 4 percent.

India's Bajaj Auto May total sales down about 10 pct

June 2 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd ::Says May total sales of 313,756 vehicles versus 347,655 vehicles last year.Says May motorcycles sales of 277,115 vehicles versus 307,344 vehicles last year.Says May commercial vehicles sales of 366,41 vehicles versus 40,311 vehicles last year.

India's Bajaj Auto March-qtr profit down about 16 pct

May 18 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd :March quarter net profit 8.02 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 8.55 billion rupees.March quarter revenuefrom ops 52.10 billion rupees .Recommended dividend of 55 rupees per share.Net profit in March quarter last year was 9.49 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue from operations was 57.10 billion rupees.The profit and revenue figures was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange.