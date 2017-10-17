Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.BO)
3,208.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-23.85 (-0.74%)
Rs3,231.85
Rs3,249.00
Rs3,249.00
Rs3,202.00
4,264
23,894
Rs3,310.20
Rs2,510.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Bajaj Auto Sept-qtr profit down about 1 pct
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd
India's Bajaj Auto August total sales up 3 pct
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd
Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles UK announces partnership
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd
India's Bajaj Auto July total sales down 6.7 pct
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd
India's Bajaj Auto June quarter profit falls about 6 pct
July 20 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd
KTM Industries & BAJAJ decide to take Husqvarna Motorcycles global
July 3 (Reuters) - KTM INDUSTRIES AG
Bajaj Auto says global roll out of Husqvarna motorcycles in 2018 with KTM
July 3 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd
India's Bajaj Auto June total sales down 23 pct
July 3 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd
India's Bajaj Auto May total sales down about 10 pct
June 2 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd
India's Bajaj Auto March-qtr profit down about 16 pct
May 18 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: