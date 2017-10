Bharat Electronics Ltd (BAJE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Bharat Electronics approves allotment of bonus shares

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Bharat Electronics Ltd ::Says approves allotment of bonus shares in ratio 1:10‍​.

Bharat Electronics seeks shareholders' nod for 1:10 bonus share issue

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Bharat Electronics Ltd ::Seeks shareholders' nod for 1:10 bonus share issue.

Bharat Electronics approves 1:10 bonus share issue

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bharat Electronics Ltd ::Says approved 1:10 bonus share issue.

Bharat Electronics says order book as on July 1 was 410.52 bln rupees

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bharat Electronics Ltd ::Bharat electronics expects orders for Akash missile system (7SQDN) and long range surface to air missile for P17A during 2017-18.Says order book as on July 1,2017 410.52 billion rupees.Says export order book as on July 1,2017 $82.19 mln.

India's Bharat Electronics June qtr profit more than triples

July 31 (Reuters) - Bharat Electronics Ltd :June quarter profit 1.25 billion rupees versus profit of 360.9 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 18.75 billion rupees versus 10.59 billion rupees last year.

India's Bharat Electronics March-qtr profit rises about 6 pct

May 29 (Reuters) - Bharat Electronics Ltd :March quarter net profit 7.92 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 8.04 billion rupees.March quarter total income from operations 42.27 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 7.45 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 34.15 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 1.05 rupees per share.

Bharat Electronics board approves dividend of 0.90 rupees/shr

Bharat Electronics Ltd : Says board approves dividend .Says board approves dividend of 0.90 rupees per share for FY 2016-17.

Bharat Electronics says India govt to sell 5 pct stake in co

Bharat Electronics Ltd : Says India government OFS of up to 11.2 million equity shares of co at floor price of INR 1498 per share .Says offer represents 5 percent of total paid up equity share capital of co.

Bharat Electronics seeks members' nod for stock-split

Bharat Electronics Ltd :Seeks members' nod for sub-division of one equity share of INR 10 each into 10 equity shares of INR 1 each.

Bharat Electronics to consider sub-division of equity shares

Bharat Electronics Ltd :Says board to consider sub-division of equity shares.