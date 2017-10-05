Edition:
Balfour Beatty PLC (BALF.L)

BALF.L on London Stock Exchange

268.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.10 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
272.00
Open
272.40
Day's High
272.40
Day's Low
268.80
Volume
2,467,609
Avg. Vol
2,172,552
52-wk High
299.30
52-wk Low
252.50

Balfour Beatty reaches agreement to sell Heery International
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 02:00am EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc :BALFOUR BEATTY REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL HEERY INTERNATIONAL.‍BALFOUR BEATTY REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL HEERY INTERNATIONAL.‍REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH A SUBSIDIARY OF CBRE GROUP, INC. TO SELL HEERY INTERNATIONAL​.DEAL ‍FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $57 MILLION​.  Full Article

Balfour Beatty appointed to capital works framework by Cambridgeshire County Council
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 09:46am EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - BALFOUR BEATTY PLC ::APPOINTED TO £350 MILLION CAPITAL WORKS FRAMEWORK BY CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL.SELECTED TO DELIVER LARGEST OF FIVE LOTS OF THE FRAMEWORK AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PROJECTS VALUED AT OVER £15 MILLION‍​.  Full Article

Balfour Beatty announces sale of Blackpool airport
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 02:00am EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc :BALFOUR BEATTY ANNOUNCES SALE OF BLACKPOOL AIRPORT.HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS 95% SHARE IN BLACKPOOL AIRPORT TO BLACKPOOL COUNCIL, FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF £4.25 MILLION.  Full Article

Balfour Beatty named preferred bidder for a Hinkley contract
Monday, 21 Aug 2017 04:31am EDT 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - BALFOUR BEATTY PLC ::‍BALFOUR BEATTY APPOINTED AS PREFERRED BIDDER FOR HINKLEY POINT C TUNNELLING AND MARINE PACKAGE​.  Full Article

Balfour Beatty says Far East joint venture awarded HKD $3 bln waterfront residential project in Hong Kong
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 07:56am EDT 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - BALFOUR BEATTY PLC ::SAYS ITS 50:50 FAR EAST JOINT VENTURE, GAMMON CONSTRUCTION, AWARDED RESIDENTIAL BUILDING CONTRACT IN HONG KONG WORTH ABOUT HKD $3 BILLION (C. £295 MILLION).  Full Article

Balfour Beatty says on track for full-year expectations
Wednesday, 16 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc ::INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 33 PERCENT TO 1.2 PENCEPER SHARE.ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS.H1 UNDERLYING REVENUE £4.2BN, UP 8% (1% AT CER).HALF-YEAR NET CASH £161M, AVERAGE NET CASH £45M - WITHOUT MATERIAL INVESTMENT DISPOSALS.H1 UNDERLYING PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS (PFO) £39M (2016: £11M).H1 ORDER BOOK £11.4BN, DOWN 8%.  Full Article

Balfour Beatty says appointed to 38 mln stg construction contract
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 04:14am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc ::BALFOUR BEATTY - HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO £38 MILLION CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR NEW COOPER'S HILL RETIREMENT DEVELOPMENT IN SURREY, ON BEHALF OF AUDLEY.  Full Article

Balfour Beatty says its JV to be awarded two HS2 contracts
Monday, 17 Jul 2017 02:03am EDT 

July 17 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc ::Two contracts have been awarded to Balfour Beatty's 50:50 joint venture with Vinci (adds dropped words)​.Balfour Beatty JV to be awarded two HS2 contracts.Announces its notification of intent to be awarded two contracts by High Speed 2 (HS2), worth a combined total of about £2.5 billion.‍Notification of intent to be awarded two contracts by High Speed 2 (HS2), worth a combined total of about £2.5 billion​.‍Main construction work is scheduled to start in 2018/19, following a period of detailed design work​.2 contracts awarded to Balfour Beatty's 50:50 JV with Vinci; Balfour Beatty Vinci to deliver LOT N1, valued at c. £1.32 billion; LOT N2, valued at c. £1.15 billion.  Full Article

Balfour Beatty says trading remains in line with expectations
Thursday, 18 May 2017 02:00am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc :Trading remains in line with expectations.Group continues to make good progress on second phase of its build to last transformation programme.  Full Article

Balfour Beatty JV wins $625 mln U.S. contract
Thursday, 4 May 2017 08:00am EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc :Balfour Beatty awarded Southern Gateway contract.Been awarded a $625 million contract to reconstruct and improve 'Southern Gateway', an 11 mile stretch of road in Dallas, Texas.Construction is scheduled to start in late 2017 with completion scheduled for 2021.Has been awarded in joint venture to Pegasus Link Constructors LLC, a joint venture between Balfour Beatty (45 percent) and Fluor Corporation (55 percent).Construction is scheduled to start in late 2017 with completion scheduled for 2021.  Full Article

