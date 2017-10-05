Balfour Beatty PLC (BALF.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Balfour Beatty reaches agreement to sell Heery International

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc: Balfour Beatty reaches agreement to sell Heery International. Reached an agreement with a subsidiary of CBRE Group, Inc. to sell Heery International for a total cash consideration of $57 million.

Balfour Beatty appointed to capital works framework by Cambridgeshire County Council

Sept 14 (Reuters) - BALFOUR BEATTY PLC ::APPOINTED TO £350 MILLION CAPITAL WORKS FRAMEWORK BY CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL.SELECTED TO DELIVER LARGEST OF FIVE LOTS OF THE FRAMEWORK AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PROJECTS VALUED AT OVER £15 MILLION‍​.

Balfour Beatty announces sale of Blackpool airport

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc :BALFOUR BEATTY ANNOUNCES SALE OF BLACKPOOL AIRPORT.HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS 95% SHARE IN BLACKPOOL AIRPORT TO BLACKPOOL COUNCIL, FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF £4.25 MILLION.

Balfour Beatty named preferred bidder for a Hinkley contract

Aug 21 (Reuters) - BALFOUR BEATTY PLC ::‍BALFOUR BEATTY APPOINTED AS PREFERRED BIDDER FOR HINKLEY POINT C TUNNELLING AND MARINE PACKAGE​.

Balfour Beatty says Far East joint venture awarded HKD $3 bln waterfront residential project in Hong Kong

Aug 17 (Reuters) - BALFOUR BEATTY PLC ::SAYS ITS 50:50 FAR EAST JOINT VENTURE, GAMMON CONSTRUCTION, AWARDED RESIDENTIAL BUILDING CONTRACT IN HONG KONG WORTH ABOUT HKD $3 BILLION (C. £295 MILLION).

Balfour Beatty says on track for full-year expectations

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc ::INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 33 PERCENT TO 1.2 PENCEPER SHARE.ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS.H1 UNDERLYING REVENUE £4.2BN, UP 8% (1% AT CER).HALF-YEAR NET CASH £161M, AVERAGE NET CASH £45M - WITHOUT MATERIAL INVESTMENT DISPOSALS.H1 UNDERLYING PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS (PFO) £39M (2016: £11M).H1 ORDER BOOK £11.4BN, DOWN 8%.

Balfour Beatty says appointed to 38 mln stg construction contract

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc ::BALFOUR BEATTY - HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO £38 MILLION CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR NEW COOPER'S HILL RETIREMENT DEVELOPMENT IN SURREY, ON BEHALF OF AUDLEY.

Balfour Beatty says its JV to be awarded two HS2 contracts

July 17 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc: Balfour Beatty JV to be awarded two HS2 contracts. Announces its notification of intent to be awarded two contracts by High Speed 2 (HS2), worth a combined total of about £2.5 billion. Two contracts have been awarded to Balfour Beatty's 50:50 joint venture with Vinci; Balfour Beatty Vinci to deliver LOT N1, valued at c. £1.32 billion; LOT N2, valued at c. £1.15 billion. Main construction work is scheduled to start in 2018/19, following a period of detailed design work.

Balfour Beatty says trading remains in line with expectations

May 18 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc :Trading remains in line with expectations.Group continues to make good progress on second phase of its build to last transformation programme.

Balfour Beatty JV wins $625 mln U.S. contract

May 4 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc: Balfour Beatty awarded Southern Gateway contract. Been awarded a $625 million contract to reconstruct and improve 'Southern Gateway', an 11 mile stretch of road in Dallas, Texas. Has been awarded in joint venture to Pegasus Link Constructors LLC, a joint venture between Balfour Beatty (45 percent) and Fluor Corporation (55 percent). Construction is scheduled to start in late 2017 with completion scheduled for 2021.