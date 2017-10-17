Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Terraform Power sees FY 2017 pro-forma revenue $575 mln to $595 mln - presentation slides

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc : :Terraform Power ‍​sees FY 2017 pro-forma revenue $575 million to $595 million - presentation slides.Terraform Power Inc - sees ‍2017 pro-forma cash available for distribution (CAFD) $105-125 million​.Terraform Power Inc - sees ‍2017 pro-forma net loss $185-205 million​.Terraform Power Inc - sees 2017 pro-forma ‍adj. EBITDA $430 - $450 million ​.

Brookfield is said to discuss buying Abengoa's Altantica stake- Bloomberg

Oct 5 (Reuters) - :Brookfield is said to discuss buying Abengoa Sa's 41.5 percent stake in its U.S.-traded unit Atlantica Yield Plc- Bloomberg,citing sources.

TerraForm Power-‍fleet performance continued to be impacted in Q2

Oct 2 (Reuters) - TerraForm Power Inc :TerraForm Power-‍fleet performance continued to be impacted in q2 by lower than expected solar fleet availability, lower than average solar resource​.TerraForm Power-says ‍on track to satisfy conditions to closing Brookfield deal; expect to close transaction in early Q4 - presentation slides.TerraForm Power- continues to believe that co on track to achieve FY 2017 estimate ranges communicated on Aug 1, except for net loss.TerraForm Power sees FY net loss in a range of $160 million - $180 million.

Terraform Power says Brookfield expects to relocate headquarters post closing

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc :Brookfield expects to relocate headquarters post closing which could lead to significant turnover in its current workforce.Turnover and other reductions in workforce due to Brookfield headquarter relocation may cause co to see disruptions to operations.Says disruptions to operations due to Brookfield headquarter relocation could have an "adverse effect on our business"- SEC filing.Brookfield expects to relocate headquarters post closing which could lead to significant turnover in its current workforce​.

Terraform Power q2 earnings $0.06 per share of class A common stock

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc ::Terraform Power reports 2Q 2017 financial results and files form 10-Q.Says qtrly‍​ revenue $170 million versus $187 million.Says qtrly earnings $0.06 per share of class A common stock.Says continue to expect Brookfield transaction to close early in the fourth quarter‍​.

Brookfield Asset Management files for debt shelf of up to $1.5 bln

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc :Brookfield Asset Management Inc files for debt shelf of up to $1.5 billion - SEC filing‍​.

Brookfield Asset Management announces pricing of US$550 mln note offering

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc :Brookfield Asset Management Inc announces pricing of US$550 million note offering.Brookfield Asset Management Inc - ‍pricing of its previously announced public offering of notes due 2047​.Brookfield Asset Management Inc - ‍size of offering was increased from US$500 million to US$550 million​.Brookfield Asset Management Inc - ‍notes will have coupon of 4.700 pct and will be issued at a price of 99.219 pct of face value for effective yield of 4.749 pct​.Brookfield Asset Management Inc - ‍notes will be offered under Brookfield Finance Inc's existing base shelf prospectus filed in United States and Canada.​.

Brookfield Asset Management announces proposed offering of notes

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc :Brookfield Asset Management announces proposed offering of notes.Brookfield Asset Management Inc - ‍commencing a public offering, subject to market and other conditions, of US$500 million of notes due 2047​.Brookfield Asset Management Inc - ‍notes will be issued by a subsidiary of Brookfield, , and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Brookfield​.

Brookfield announces exercise of Underwriters' option

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc ::Brookfield Asset Management Inc - ‍underwriters have exercised their option to increase size of offering to 12 million class A preferred shares, series 48​.Brookfield Asset Management Inc - ‍preferred shares, series 48 will be issued at a price of C$25.00 per share, for gross proceeds of C$300 million.

Brookfield to issue C$250 million of preferred shares

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc ::Brookfield to issue C$250 million of preferred shares.Says agreed to issue 10 million Class A preferred shares Series 48 at a price of C$25.00 per share​.