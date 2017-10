Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi AS (BANVT.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Banvit Q2 net profit rises to 73.4 million lira

Aug 18(Reuters) - BANVIT BANDIRMA VITAMINLI YEM SANAYI ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 674.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 518.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 73.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 43.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Banvit Q1 net result turns to profit of 32.9 mln lira

May 11 (Reuters) - BANVIT ::Q1 REVENUE OF 570.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 430.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT OF 32.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 14.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Banvit says BRF GmbH and TBQ Foods expects to close takeover of company shares until May 25

Banvit :Says BRF GmbH and TBQ Foods expects, although not yet certain, to close takeover of 79.48 percent of Banvit shares until may 25 since the prerequisites for the takeover has not been completed yet.

UAE Ministry of Economy approves acquisition of Banvit shares by TBQ Foods GmbH

Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi AS : Said on Wednesday United Arab Emirates Ministry of Economy approves acquisition of 79.48 percent in the company by TBQ Foods GmbH .Since the documents will not be prepared until the date of the ordinary general meeting on 13 April 2017, new date for the closing the deal will be announced to the public tomorrow.

Banvit proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016

Banvit :Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016.

Banvit 2016 net result turns to profit of 62.4 million lira

Banvit : 2016 net profit of 62.4 million lira ($17.35 million) versus loss of 99.7 million lira year ago .2016 revenue of 1.93 billion lira versus 2.00 billion lira year ago.

Agreement signed to sell Banvit's 79.48 pct to BRF at 915 mln lira

Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayii A.S. : Said on Monday that majority shareholders signed stake sale agreement to sell 79.48 percent of the company to BRF GmbH, unit of Brasil based BRF S.A. . Stake sale price is at 11.51 lira per share at total of 915.06 million lira ($245.32 million) . Upon inking the agreement BRF and Qatar Holding LLC, unit of Qatar Investment Authority, to form a new partnership(%60-40) .Established partnership to hold 79.48 percent of the company at the closing of the transaction.

Banvit Q3 net result turns to profit of 16.3 million lira

Banvit : Q3 net profit of 16.3 million lira ($4.95 million) versus loss of 16.7 million lira year ago .Q3 revenue of 478.4 million lira versus 518.5 million lira year ago.

Banvit Q2 net result turns to profit of 43.2 mln lira

Banvit : Q2 net profit of 43.2 million lira ($14.69 million) versus loss of 9.8 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 518.9 million lira versus 529.1 million lira year ago.

Banvit plans to issue up to 100.0 million lira bonds

Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi AS :Plans to issue up to 100.0 million lira ($34.45 million) bonds for qualified investors.