Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Financial Reporting Council announces ‍closure of investigation into PWC in relation to Barclays Bank plc and client asset rules​

Oct 5 (Reuters) - FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL: :‍CLOSURE OF INVESTIGATION INTO PWC IN RELATION TO BARCLAYS BANK PLC AND CLIENT ASSET RULES​.EXECUTIVE COUNSEL TO FRC CONCLUDED THERE IS NO REALISTIC PROSPECT THAT TRIBUNAL WOULD MAKE ADVERSE FINDING AGAINST PWC LLP.

Barclays Bank Plc announces accomodation for T+2 settlement on early redemption orders

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc :Barclays Bank Plc announces accomodation for T+2 settlement on early redemption orders.Barclays - change is being made in light of SEC amendments to shorten standard settlement cycle for securities trades from T+3 to T+2.Barclays - effective August 31, T+2 settlement will be accommodated on early redemption orders by holders of exchange traded notes issued by co.

Barclays H1 profit before tax 2.341 billion stg

July 28 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc :Barclays h1 profit before tax 2.341 billion stg.Barclays h1 cet ratio at 13.1 percent.Barclays h1 attributable loss before tax of 1.211 billion stg due to africa sale.Barclays 700 million stg charge for payment protection insurance mis-selling.Barclays non-core division reduced to 23 billion stg risk-weighted assets.

Barclays Bank Ireland appoints Kevin Wall as new CEO

June 26 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc ::Barclays Bank Ireland appoints Kevin Wall as new chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Barclays sells 33.7 pct of Africa business for 2.2 bln pounds

June 1 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc :Barclays has decided to increase size of placing ( "placing").Barclays has agreed to sell 285,691,979 ordinary shares 2 in capital of Barclays Africa( "placing shares") (representing 33.7% of bagl's issued share capital) at a price of zar 132.0 per share, raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately zar 37,711 million (£2,224 million 1 )..Placing is expected to result in a pro forma increase of approximately 27 basis points to group's 31 march 2017 cet1 ratio, from 12.5%..Following completion of placing, barclays group ( "group") will hold 139 million ordinary shares in bagl (16.4% of bagl's issued share capital).

Barclays proposes placing of about 187 mln ordinary shares in BAGL

May 31 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc ::Intention to sell about 187 million ordinary shares in Barclays Africa Group Ltd ("BAGL"), representing about 22% of BAGL's issued share capital.Says follows initial placing that barclays undertook on 5 May 2016 of 103.6 million shares representing 12.2% of issued share capital of BAGL.Barclays' target long-term shareholding in BAGL is around 15%.

Barclays signs ‍terms of separation with Barclays Africa

May 31 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc ::‍terms of separation with Barclays Africa signed​.Barclays will contribute equivalent of 1.5 percent of BAGL's market capitalisation towards establishment of a broad-based black economic empowerment scheme​.‍expects to incur some additional operating expenses in respect of delivering separation of businesses​.Separation arrangements include contributions from Barclays to BAGL totalling 765 million stg.515 million stg (at 1 March 2017 gbp:zar exchange rate), to provide additional capital to BAGL to allow it to make investments required to achieve separation.‍Barclays has agreed to indemnify BAGL against certain potential losses suffered by BAGL​.‍Barclays' liability under perimeter indemnity is uncapped and under policy indemnity is capped at 614.7 million​ stg.55 mln stg to cover separation-related expenses, of which 27.5 mln stg was paid in 2016 by Barclays to BAGL.195 mln stg for termination of existing master services agreement between Barclays and BAGL.

Barclays to sell roughly 22 pct stake in its African unit - Sky News reporter

May 31 (Reuters) - :Barclays to sell roughly 22 percent stake in its African unit - Sky News reporter.

Barclays completes sale of Egypt unit to Attijariwafa Bank

May 3 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc :Barclays bank plc completes sale of its retail and corporate banking business in egypt to attijariwafa bank s.a..Sale of attijariwafa bank increases barclays common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio by around 10 basis points.

Barclays Q1 markets income falls 4 pct

April 28 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc :Africa banking profit before tax, excluding impairment of Barclays' holding in BAGL, increased to 325 mln stg.Management views its current PPI provision as appropriate.We have also observed an increase in PPI complaint flow from March 2017.Credit impairment charges increased 19 pct to 527 mln stg in Q1.On Africa, we await approval for separation arrangements already agreed with local management.Markets income decreased 4 pct to 1.35 bln stg reflecting a 14 pct reduction in macro income to 490 mln stg, due to weaker performance in U.S. rates and impact of exiting energy-related commodities.10 pct reduction in equities at markets business to 462 mln stg driven by lower U.S. equity derivatives.