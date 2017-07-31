Edition:
BASF India Ltd (BASF.NS)

BASF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,734.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-11.55 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs1,746.50
Open
Rs1,749.90
Day's High
Rs1,759.85
Day's Low
Rs1,720.05
Volume
12,172
Avg. Vol
37,205
52-wk High
Rs1,869.90
52-wk Low
Rs990.00

Latest Key Developments

BASF India June-qtr profit falls about 93 pct
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 05:44am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - BASF India Ltd :June quarter profit 6.8 million rupees versus profit of 98.1 million rupees last year.June quarter total revenue from operations 16.49 billion rupees versus 15.13 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

BASF India March-qtr profit falls 46 pct
Thursday, 4 May 2017 05:23am EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - BASF India Ltd ::March quarter profit 425.5 million rupees.March quarter total income 13.95 billion rupees.Says recommended dividend of INR 1/share.Profit in March quarter last year was 787.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income 12.53 billion rupees.  Full Article

BASF India announces divesture of bleaching clay and mineral adsorbents business to EP Minerals
Tuesday, 11 Apr 2017 02:11am EDT 

Basf India Ltd :Says proposed divesture of BASF's global bleaching clay and mineral adsorbents business to EP Minerals.  Full Article

BASF India June-qtr profit down about 87 pct
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 04:42am EDT 

BASF India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 98.1 million rupees; total income from operations 15.13 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 781.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 14.71 billion rupees .  Full Article

Sonal Adhesives gets legal notices by BASF India, D. Jamnadas & Co
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 03:35am EDT 

Sonal Adhesives Ltd : Got legal notices against co by BASF India Ltd and D. Jamnadas & Co; co has given legal replies to the said notices .  Full Article

BASF India seeks members' nod to enter into deals with BASF Hongkong
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 02:10am EDT 

BASF India Ltd : Seeks members' nod to enter into deals with BASF Hongkong for sale/purchase of materials upto maximum annual value of 20 billion rupees .  Full Article

BASF India Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

