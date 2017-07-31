BASF India Ltd (BASF.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BASF India June-qtr profit falls about 93 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - BASF India Ltd :June quarter profit 6.8 million rupees versus profit of 98.1 million rupees last year.June quarter total revenue from operations 16.49 billion rupees versus 15.13 billion rupees last year.

BASF India March-qtr profit falls 46 pct

May 4 (Reuters) - BASF India Ltd ::March quarter profit 425.5 million rupees.March quarter total income 13.95 billion rupees.Says recommended dividend of INR 1/share.Profit in March quarter last year was 787.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income 12.53 billion rupees.

BASF India announces divesture of bleaching clay and mineral adsorbents business to EP Minerals

Basf India Ltd :Says proposed divesture of BASF's global bleaching clay and mineral adsorbents business to EP Minerals.

BASF India June-qtr profit down about 87 pct

BASF India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 98.1 million rupees; total income from operations 15.13 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 781.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 14.71 billion rupees .

Sonal Adhesives gets legal notices by BASF India, D. Jamnadas & Co

Sonal Adhesives Ltd : Got legal notices against co by BASF India Ltd and D. Jamnadas & Co; co has given legal replies to the said notices .

BASF India seeks members' nod to enter into deals with BASF Hongkong

BASF India Ltd : Seeks members' nod to enter into deals with BASF Hongkong for sale/purchase of materials upto maximum annual value of 20 billion rupees .