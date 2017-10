BASF SE (BASFn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Recticel provides update on non-conform BASF TDI issue

Oct 19 (Reuters) - RECTICEL NV ::RECTICEL PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON THE NON-CONFORM BASF TDI ISSUE.‍ALL AFFECTED SITES HAVE RESTARTED PRODUCTION WITH CONFORM TDI AFTER NON-CONFORM BASF TDI ISSUE​.ALL AFFECTED FOAM PRODUCTS STILL IN THE RECTICEL SITES HAVE BEEN QUARANTINED‍​.‍BASF OFFERS TO COLLECT ALL FOAM PRODUCTS PRODUCED WITH NON-CONFORM BASF TDI.RECTICEL HAS COMPLETED THE TRACEABILITY EXERCISE TO IDENTIFY ALL AFFECTED FOAM DELIVERIES‍​.‍BASF STATES THERE IS NO HEALTH RISK.

Basf declares force majeure for ecoflex and ecovio‍​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - BASF SE ::ON OCTOBER 13, 2017, BASF DETECTED A TECHNICAL DEFECT IN THE ECOFLEX PLANT AT ITS LUDWIGSHAFEN SITE‍​.TO FIX THE DEFECT, THE PLANT HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN‍​.BASF IS DECLARING FORCE MAJEURE FOR ECOFLEX AND ECOVIO.CURRENTLY, IT IS EXPECTED THAT THE SHUTDOWN WILL LAST AT LEAST THREE WEEKS.QUANTITY OF ABOUT 1,500 TONS AFFECTED BY FORCE MAJEURE.

BASF says no health threat from contaminated and recalled TDI

Oct 12 (Reuters) - BASF :Says contaminated and recalled TDI shows low level of dichlorobenzene, no health threat.

Recticel affected by supplies of non-conform TDI from BASF

Oct 10 (Reuters) - RECTICEL NV ::AFFECTED BY NON-CONFORMING TDI SUPPLIES BY BASF‍​.HAS TAKEN IMMEDIATE PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES IN AFFECTED SITES, WITH A TEMPORARY STOP IN PRODUCTION AND DELIVERIES‍​.RECTICEL IS COMMITTED TO LIMIT THE IMPACT FOR ITS CUSTOMERS TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT POSSIBLE‍​.HAS BEEN NOTIFIED BY BASF THAT BETWEEN 25 AUG AND 29 SEPT POLLUTED TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE WAS SUPPLIED BY BASF PLANT.‍POLLUTED TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE ("TDI") HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY BASF PLANT IN LUDWIGSHAFEN (GERMANY) TO FIVE RECTICEL SITES‍​.HAS INFORMED CUSTOMERS AFFECTED BY ISSUE, IS WORKING WITH BASF TO CONDUCT SAMPLE TESTING AND RISK ASSESSMENT ON THE NON- CONFORM TDI‍​.CONSEQUENCES OF THIS QUALITY ISSUE ARE EXPECTED TO BE RESOLVED IN DUE COURSE.PRODUCTION AND DELIVERIES PROGRESSIVELY RESUMING ALREADY IN THE COMING DAYS‍​.

BASF to concentrate production of paper coating dispersions in Europe at two sites

Sept 27 (Reuters) - BASF SE ::CONCENTRATES EUROPEAN PRODUCTION OF PAPER COATING DISPERSIONS IN LUDWIGSHAFEN AND HAMINA‍​.GOAL IS TO STRENGTHEN BASF’S ABILITY TO COMPETE IN THE CHALLENGING MARKET ENVIRONMENT OF PAPER COATING DISPERSIONS IN LONG TERM.DIVESTITURE OF BASF PRODUCTION SITE FOR PAPER COATING DISPERSIONS IN PISCHELSDORF, AUSTRIA.

BASF further expands production capacity at specialty amines complex in Nanjing, China‍​

Sept 25 (Reuters) - BASF SE :FURTHER EXPANDS PRODUCTION CAPACITY AT SPECIALTY AMINES COMPLEX IN NANJING, CHINA‍​.PLANT IS SCHEDULED TO COME ON STREAM IN 2019 AND WILL MAINLY PRODUCE 1,2-PROPYLENEDIAMINE, N-OCTYLAMINE (N-OA) AND POLYETHERAMINE‍​.

Basf and Proagrica agree to offer interface for farm management systems​

Aug 24 (Reuters) - BASF SE ::‍BASF AND PROAGRICA SIGN AGREEMENT TO OFFER INTERFACE FOR FARM MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS​.

BASF acquires filament producer Innofil3D‍​

Aug 18 (Reuters) - BASF SE :ACQUIRES FILAMENT PRODUCER INNOFIL3D‍​.INNOFIL3D BV WILL PLAY A CENTRAL ROLE IN BASF’S PRODUCTION OF FILAMENTS FOR 3D PRINTING.

BASF establishes new group company to pursue business opportunities in 3D printing

July 28 (Reuters) - BASF SE :ESTABLISHES NEW GROUP COMPANY TO PURSUE BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES IN 3D PRINTING.BASF 3D PRINTING SOLUTIONS GMBH TO START OPERATIONS IN SEPTEMBER 2017.

BASF and Kaiima announce collaboration

July 17 (Reuters) - BASF SE ::‍BASF AND KAIIMA ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO IDENTIFY NOVEL HERBICIDE RESISTANCE TRAITS USING EP™ TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM​.