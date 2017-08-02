Edition:
United States

Bata India Ltd (BATA.NS)

BATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

791.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-10.35 (-1.29%)
Prev Close
Rs801.70
Open
Rs803.95
Day's High
Rs805.00
Day's Low
Rs755.35
Volume
148,848
Avg. Vol
814,693
52-wk High
Rs805.00
52-wk Low
Rs399.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bata India June-qtr profit up about 20 pct
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 06:12am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bata India Ltd :June quarter profit 604.3 million rupees versus 505 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 7.55 billion rupees versus 6.83 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Bata India recommended dividend of 3.50 rupees per share
Monday, 15 May 2017 07:16am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - Bata India Ltd :Recommended dividend of 3.50 rupees per share.  Full Article

Bata India March-qtr profit rises 27 pct
Monday, 15 May 2017 07:11am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - Bata India Ltd :March quarter net profit 359 million rupees , up 27 percent.March quarter net sales 5.98 billion rupees, up 6 percent.  Full Article

Bata India Sept qtr profit down about 36 pct
Friday, 25 Nov 2016 04:02am EST 

Bata India Ltd : Bata India Ltd - sept quarter net profit 345.9 million rupees . Bata India Ltd - sept quarter net sales 5.83 billion rupees .Bata India Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 543.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 5.75 billion rupees.  Full Article

Bata India June-qtr profit down about 44 pct
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 09:19am EDT 

Bata India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 505 million rupees; June-quarter net sales 6.74 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 901.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.54 billion rupees .  Full Article

Bata India recommends final dividend of 3.5 rupees per share
Monday, 30 May 2016 08:40am EDT 

Bata India Ltd : Says recommended a final dividend of INR 3.5 per share .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Bata India Ltd News

BRIEF-Bata India June-qtr profit up about 20 pct

* June quarter profit 604.3 million rupees versus 505 million rupees last year

» More BATA.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials