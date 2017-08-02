Bata India Ltd (BATA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bata India June-qtr profit up about 20 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bata India Ltd :June quarter profit 604.3 million rupees versus 505 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 7.55 billion rupees versus 6.83 billion rupees last year.

May 15 (Reuters) - Bata India Ltd :Recommended dividend of 3.50 rupees per share.

Bata India March-qtr profit rises 27 pct

May 15 (Reuters) - Bata India Ltd :March quarter net profit 359 million rupees , up 27 percent.March quarter net sales 5.98 billion rupees, up 6 percent.

Bata India Sept qtr profit down about 36 pct

Bata India Ltd : Bata India Ltd - sept quarter net profit 345.9 million rupees . Bata India Ltd - sept quarter net sales 5.83 billion rupees .Bata India Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 543.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 5.75 billion rupees.

Bata India June-qtr profit down about 44 pct

Bata India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 505 million rupees; June-quarter net sales 6.74 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 901.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.54 billion rupees .

Bata India Ltd : Says recommended a final dividend of INR 3.5 per share .