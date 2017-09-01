Brait SE (BATJ.J)

Edition:
New Look CEO Anders Kristiansen has stepped down
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 04:44am EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - New Look Group Ltd [RIC:RIC:NEWOON.UL]:ANDERS KRISTIANSEN HAS STOOD DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) AFTER ALMOST FIVE YEARS‍​.DANNY BARRASSO, MANAGING DIRECTOR UK & ROI, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CEO WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.BOARD HAS LAUNCHED A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY AND APPOINT A PERMANENT SUCCESSOR TO ANDERS.NEW LOOK - "AS NEW LOOK EMBARKS ON ITS NEXT PHASE OF DEVELOPMENT, WE HAVE MUTUALLY AGREED THAT IT IS THE APPROPRIATE TIME FOR A CHANGE TO THE LEADERSHIP"- CHAIRMAN.  Full Article

Brait says NAV/shr at 74.14 rand at June 30​
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 02:45am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - BRAIT SE ::‍REPORTED NAV PER SHARE AT JUNE 30, 2017 IS 74.14 RAND​.  Full Article

Brait ‍FY NAV per share at March 31 is ZAR78.15, down 42.6 pct
Tuesday, 13 Jun 2017 02:00am EDT 

June 13 (Reuters) - Brait SE ::Brait - ‍FY NAV per share at March 31 is ZAR78.15, down 42.6% versus ZAR136.27​ year ago.Brait SE - ‍three-year CAGR for reported NAV per share to 31 March 2017 is 34.7% per annum (benchmark of 15% per annum)​.Brait SE - ‍proposes ordinary share bonus issue, or alternatively, cash dividend of ZAR0.7815 per ordinary shar​e.  Full Article

Brait SE sees FY net asset value per share between 77.00 - 79.00 rand
Friday, 26 May 2017 11:00am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - Brait Se ::Says net asset value per share for financial year ended 31 March 2017 is anticipated to be between 77.00 rand and 79.00 rand .  Full Article

Brait puts halt on premium listing plans amidst Brexit uncertainty
Friday, 24 Mar 2017 07:00am EDT 

Brait Se :Board has determined not to proceed with transfer to UK and premium listing at this time due to uncertainty around Brexit.  Full Article

Brait says Q3 NAV down 21.5 pct
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 03:00am EST 

Brait Se : Says NAV update for Q3 ended Dec. 31 2016 . Says Brait's reported NAV per share at Dec. 31 2016 is 82.45 rand . Says decrease of 21.5 pct compared to Sept. 30 2016's NAV of 105.06 rand, includes adverse impact of 5 pct strengthening of rand against pound sterling .At unchanged exchange rate of 17.82 rand, Brait's reported NAV per share at Dec. 31 2016 would be 85.36 rand; a decrease of 18.8 pct.  Full Article

Brait SE allocates 100 mln euros to buyback programme over next 12 mnths
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 05:30am EDT 

Brait Se : Intends to continue its ordinary share buyback programme . Objectives of buyback programme are to reduce capital of company .Maximum amount allocated to buyback programme over next 12 months is 100 million euros.  Full Article

Brait says NAV per share fell 3.2 pct for quarter to June 30
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 01:06am EDT 

Brait Se : Impact of uk referendum vote resulted in pound weakening; applying unchanged exchange rate co's nav per share at 30 june would be zar139.93; up 2.7 percent .Nav per share decreased by 3.2% to zar131.94 for quarter ended 30 june 2016 (31 march 2016: zar136.27 per share).  Full Article

Brait SE says NAV per share at March 31 at zar136.27
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 01:08am EDT 

Brait SE : Audited results for year ended 31 march 2016 and proposed bonus share issue or, alternatively, cash dividend . Brait proposes an ordinary share bonus issue, or alternatively, cash dividend of zar1.3627 per ordinary share (76.7% increase on fy2015) . Brait's reported nav per share at 31 March 2016 is zar136.27 which represents growth of 76.7% . Operating expenditure for year of zar435 million represents a ratio of 0.53% to aum (fy2015: 0.44%) compared to target of 0.85% or less . Brait's net investment inflows of zar17.7 billion .Proposed bonus share issue of new, ordinary shares with par value of eur0.22 each in proportion to shareholding of each respective shareholder.  Full Article

Brait sees FY NAV/shr in rand up 74-80 pct
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 01:05am EDT 

Brait Se :Net asset value ("NAV") per share for year ended 31 March 2016 is anticipated to have increased in rand by 74 pct to 80 pct to between zar134.19 and zar138.82.  Full Article

