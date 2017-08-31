British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

British American Tobacco re-jigs regional management structure

Aug 31 (Reuters) - BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ::TO SIMPLIFY REGIONAL STRUCTURE AND TO FULLY INTEGRATE OUR NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS BUSINESS INTO CORE OPERATIONS OF GROUP.JACK BOWLES, REGIONAL DIRECTOR, ASIA-PACIFIC, WILL BE APPOINTED TO NEWLY CREATED ROLE OF COO FOR INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS, EXCLUDING UNITED STATES.RICARDO OBERLANDER, REGIONAL DIRECTOR, AMERICAS, WILL BE APPOINTED REGIONAL DIRECTOR, AMERICAS AND SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA.TADEU MARROCO, REGIONAL DIRECTOR, WESTERN EUROPE, WILL BE APPOINTED REGIONAL DIRECTOR, EUROPE AND NORTH AFRICA.JOHAN VANDERMEULEN, REGIONAL DIRECTOR, EEMEA, WILL BE APPOINTED REGIONAL DIRECTOR, ASIA-PACIFIC AND MIDDLE EAST.ANDREW GRAY, DIRECTOR, MARKETING, WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, REPORTING DIRECTLY TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE, WITH EFFECT FROM OCT 1 2017.

British American Tobacco recommends stockholders reject mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corp

Aug 17 (Reuters) - BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ::NOTIFIED OF UNSOLICITED 'MINI-TENDER' OFFER BY TRC CAPITAL TO BUY UP TO 2 MILLION ADS OF BAT AT A PRICE OF $60.13 PER ADS IN CASH.DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC'S MINI-TENDER OFFER AND RECOMMENDS THAT BAT ADS HOLDERS DO NOT TENDER THEIR ADSS IN RESPONSE TO OFFER.

B.A.T CAPITAL says raised proceeds of about $17.25 bln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC :B.A.T CAPITAL CORP SAID IT SUCCESSFULLY PRICED US DOLLAR DENOMINATED ISSUE OF NOTES, RAISING PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $17.25 BILLION.

UK's SFO confirms investigation of BAT on suspicions of corruption

Aug 1 (Reuters) - UK'S SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE: :UK'S SFO - CONFIRMS IT IS INVESTIGATING SUSPICIONS OF CORRUPTION IN THE CONDUCT OF BUSINESS BY BAT P.L.C, ITS SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATED PERSONS.

British American Tobacco says informed of investigation into misconduct allegations

Aug 1 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc :HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT SFO HAS NOW OPENED A FORMAL INVESTIGATION.INTENDS TO CO-OPERATE WITH THAT INVESTIGATION..CO-OPERATING WITH SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE AND BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT SFO HAS OPENED FORMAL INVESTIGATION.

BAT completes $49 billion Reynolds acquisition

July 25 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc :BAT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF REYNOLDS.

BATS to add three non-exec directors to board after Reynolds deal closure

July 21 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc ::Lionel L. Nowell, Holly Keller Koeppel, Luc Jobin will join as independent non-executive director.Appointment of directors subject to and with effect from closing of proposed acquisition of remaining 57.8 pct of reynolds american inc.

British American Tobacco shareholders approve acquisition of Reynolds American

July 19 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc ::Proposed acquisition of Reynolds American Inc Approved by BAT shareholders‍​.Transaction is expected to complete on or around 25 July​.Says acquisition by subsidiary of Co, of remaining 57.8% of Reynolds American Inc not already held by company and its subsidiaries.On day of completion, BAT's american depositary shares will cease trading on nyse market and commence trading on NYSE under existing trading symbol "BTI"​.

Reynolds American, BAT, Batus and Merger Sub enters into an amendment

June 8 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc :Reynolds American says ‍on June 8, 2017, RAI, BAT, Batus and Merger Sub entered into amendment to agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing​.‍Upon deal close, restated articles of incorporation of RAI to be amended for minimum of 1 director instead of minimum of 9 directors.‍Amendment provides that bat will provide written instruction to cause ads of BAT to be issued as stock portion of merger consideration.

RAI post-acquisition leadership team announced

May 30 (Reuters) - Reynolds American Inc :Acquisition leadership team announced.Debra Crew will remain as president and CEO of RAI.‍Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign.Gilchrist's replacement will be named in future, and will report to Crew.‍Rai continues to expect the BAT transaction to be completed in Q3 of 2017​.‍Should acquisition be successfully completed, majority of RAI and its subsidiaries' senior executives will remain with RAI companies​.