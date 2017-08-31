Edition:
United States

British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.L)

BATS.L on London Stock Exchange

4,849.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

21.50 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
4,828.00
Open
4,838.00
Day's High
4,875.00
Day's Low
4,821.00
Volume
3,325,039
Avg. Vol
4,797,677
52-wk High
5,643.60
52-wk Low
4,237.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

British American Tobacco re-jigs regional management structure
Thursday, 31 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 31 (Reuters) - BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ::TO SIMPLIFY REGIONAL STRUCTURE AND TO FULLY INTEGRATE OUR NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS BUSINESS INTO CORE OPERATIONS OF GROUP.JACK BOWLES, REGIONAL DIRECTOR, ASIA-PACIFIC, WILL BE APPOINTED TO NEWLY CREATED ROLE OF COO FOR INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS, EXCLUDING UNITED STATES.RICARDO OBERLANDER, REGIONAL DIRECTOR, AMERICAS, WILL BE APPOINTED REGIONAL DIRECTOR, AMERICAS AND SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA.TADEU MARROCO, REGIONAL DIRECTOR, WESTERN EUROPE, WILL BE APPOINTED REGIONAL DIRECTOR, EUROPE AND NORTH AFRICA.JOHAN VANDERMEULEN, REGIONAL DIRECTOR, EEMEA, WILL BE APPOINTED REGIONAL DIRECTOR, ASIA-PACIFIC AND MIDDLE EAST.ANDREW GRAY, DIRECTOR, MARKETING, WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, REPORTING DIRECTLY TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE, WITH EFFECT FROM OCT 1 2017.  Full Article

British American Tobacco recommends stockholders reject mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corp
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 05:50am EDT 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ::NOTIFIED OF UNSOLICITED 'MINI-TENDER' OFFER BY TRC CAPITAL TO BUY UP TO 2 MILLION ADS OF BAT AT A PRICE OF $60.13 PER ADS IN CASH.DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC'S MINI-TENDER OFFER AND RECOMMENDS THAT BAT ADS HOLDERS DO NOT TENDER THEIR ADSS IN RESPONSE TO OFFER.  Full Article

B.A.T CAPITAL says raised proceeds of about $17.25 bln
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 02:52am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC :B.A.T CAPITAL CORP SAID IT SUCCESSFULLY PRICED US DOLLAR DENOMINATED ISSUE OF NOTES, RAISING PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $17.25 BILLION.  Full Article

UK's SFO confirms investigation of BAT on suspicions of corruption
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 03:21am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - UK'S SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE: :UK'S SFO - CONFIRMS IT IS INVESTIGATING SUSPICIONS OF CORRUPTION IN THE CONDUCT OF BUSINESS BY BAT P.L.C, ITS SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATED PERSONS.  Full Article

British American Tobacco says informed of investigation into misconduct allegations
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc :HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT SFO HAS NOW OPENED A FORMAL INVESTIGATION.INTENDS TO CO-OPERATE WITH THAT INVESTIGATION..CO-OPERATING WITH SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE AND BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT SFO HAS OPENED FORMAL INVESTIGATION.  Full Article

BAT completes $49 billion Reynolds acquisition
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 08:34am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc :BAT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF REYNOLDS.  Full Article

BATS to add three non-exec directors to board after Reynolds deal closure
Friday, 21 Jul 2017 02:00am EDT 

July 21 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc ::Lionel L. Nowell, Holly Keller Koeppel, Luc Jobin will join as independent non-executive director.Appointment of directors subject to and with effect from closing of proposed acquisition of remaining 57.8 pct of reynolds american inc.  Full Article

British American Tobacco shareholders approve acquisition of Reynolds American
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 11:15am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc ::Proposed acquisition of Reynolds American Inc Approved by BAT shareholders‍​.Transaction is expected to complete on or around 25 July​.Says acquisition by subsidiary of Co, of remaining 57.8% of Reynolds American Inc not already held by company and its subsidiaries.On day of completion, BAT's american depositary shares will cease trading on nyse market and commence trading on NYSE under existing trading symbol "BTI"​.  Full Article

Reynolds American, BAT, Batus and Merger Sub enters into an amendment
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 05:08pm EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc :Reynolds American says ‍on June 8, 2017, RAI, BAT, Batus and Merger Sub entered into amendment to agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing​.‍Upon deal close, restated articles of incorporation of RAI to be amended for minimum of 1 director instead of minimum of 9 directors.‍Amendment provides that bat will provide written instruction to cause ads of BAT to be issued as stock portion of merger consideration.  Full Article

RAI post-acquisition leadership team announced
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 04:19pm EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Reynolds American Inc :Acquisition leadership team announced.Debra Crew will remain as president and CEO of RAI.‍Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign.Gilchrist's replacement will be named in future, and will report to Crew.‍Rai continues to expect the BAT transaction to be completed in Q3 of 2017​.‍Should acquisition be successfully completed, majority of RAI and its subsidiaries' senior executives will remain with RAI companies​.  Full Article

British American Tobacco PLC News

BRIEF-British American Tobacco announces ‍board committee appointments ​

* Lionel L. Nowell III, Holly Keller Koeppel, Luc Jobin have been appointed to committees of board with effect from 2 Oct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More BATS.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials