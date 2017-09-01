Barloworld Ltd (BAWJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Barloworld reviews all options for Equipment Iberia business

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Barloworld Ltd :REVIEWING ALL OF ITS OPTIONS IN RESPECT OF EQUIPMENT IBERIA INCLUDING PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH AN INTERESTED PARTY.MADE NO DECISION REGARDING ANY POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS AND AT THIS EARLY STAGE THERE IS NO CERTAINTY THAT A TRANSACTION MAY OCCUR.GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO ASSESS POSSIBILITY OF EXPANDING ITS CATERPILLAR DEALERSHIP FOOTPRINT IN EMERGING MARKETS.EQUIPMENT IBERIA HAS RECENTLY UNDERGONE A RESTRUCTURE IN TERMS OF A CAREFULLY FORMULATED BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT PLAN (BIP).BIP FOCUSED ON SEVERAL AREAS COST REVIEW RESULTING IN A FURTHER REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT IN LINE WITH FORECAST ACTIVITY LEVELS.ABILITY OF EQUIPMENT IBERIA TO ACHIEVE GROUP'S TARGETED RETURN HURDLE REMAINS UNCLEAR.BIP IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN EQUIPMENT IBERIA BUSINESS OVER COMING PERIODS.

Barloworld says HEPS for six months to March up 9pct

May 15 (Reuters) - Barloworld Limited ::For six months to march 31, revenue up 2% to r32.5 billion.For six months to march 31, headline earnings per share up 9% to 365 cents.Interim dividend per share up 9% to 125 cents.For six months to march 31, operating profit up 5% to r1 849 million.

Barloworld says Q1 operating performance up on last year

Barloworld Ltd : Produced a solid start to 2017 financial year with overall operating performance pleasingly up on Q1 of last year . In line with previous years, group working capital levels have shown some increase in Q1 . Equipment southern africa Q1 operating performance was slightly improved . Equipment and handling order book in southern Africa at end January of R1.7 billion is well up on September 2016 level of R1.3 billion . Equipment russia trading in q1 has continued positively. Firm order book at end of january of $56 million . Activity in equipment iberia remains at low levels, with business trading below prior year in Q1. Order books at end Jan of euro 36 million .Automotive division produced a solid overall Q1 result amid a tough trading environment, with revenue, operating profit well up on last year.

Barloworld Ltd says FY revenue up 6 pct

Barloworld Limited : Fy revenue up 6 pct to r66.5 billion . Fy operating profit up 4 pct to r4 135 million . Fy headline earnings per share up 3 pct to 838 cents . Fy headline earnings per share (excluding b-bbee charge) down 9 pct to 838 cents . Total dividend per share maintained at 345 cents .Growth outlook for South African economy remains muted.

Barloworld appoints deputy CEO Sewela as CEO-designate

Barloworld Ltd : Deputy Chief Executive Dominic Sewela appointed as CEO-designate of company effective Oct. 1 2016 .Clive Thomson will remain employed by company in an advisory capacity for a short period.

Barloworld says H1 revenue rises 4 pct

Barloworld Ltd : Revenue up 4% to R31.9 billion for six months ended March 31 . Interim dividend per share maintained at 115 cents . Headline earnings per share down 9% to 335 cents for six months to 31 March 2016 .Current order book for equipment Southern Africa down on sept 2015; selected mining project opportunities in pipeline could boost revs in 2017 & 2018 financial years.