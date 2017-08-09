Edition:
Bayer CropScience Ltd (BAYE.NS)

BAYE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,772.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs32.75 (+0.88%)
Prev Close
Rs3,739.25
Open
Rs3,772.00
Day's High
Rs3,800.00
Day's Low
Rs3,743.00
Volume
1,261
Avg. Vol
11,877
52-wk High
Rs5,070.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,669.65

India's Bayer Cropscience June-qtr profit down about 15 pct
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 03:49am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - India's Bayer Cropscience Ltd ::June quarter net profit 1.12 billion rupees versus profit of 1.31 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 7.53 billion rupees versus 8.75 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Bayer Cropscience gets members' nod for share buyback worth up to 5 bln rupees
Friday, 21 Jul 2017 06:24am EDT 

July 21 (Reuters) - Bayer Cropscience Ltd ::Gets members' nod for buyback of shares worth up to 5 billion rupees.  Full Article

Bayer Cropscience seeks members' nod for approval of transaction with Bayer AG
Friday, 14 Jul 2017 07:12am EDT 

July 14 (Reuters) - Bayer Cropscience Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for approval of transaction with Bayer AG.Seeks members' nod for approval of transaction with Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd.  Full Article

Bayer Cropscience approves share buyback worth upto 5 bln rupees
Tuesday, 6 Jun 2017 04:23am EDT 

June 6 (Reuters) - Bayer Cropscience Ltd ::Says approved a buyback proposal for purchase of equity shares by company.Says approved a buyback proposal of upto 1 million shares of 10 rupees each.Says approved buyback proposal at a price of 4900 rupees per share aggregating to 5 billion rupees.  Full Article

Bayer Cropscience to consider share buyback proposal
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 07:35am EDT 

June 1 (Reuters) - Bayer Cropscience Ltd ::Says to consider a proposal for buy back of company's equity shares.  Full Article

India's Bayer Cropscience posts March-qtr loss
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 05:47am EDT 

May 24 (Reuters) - Bayer Cropscience Ltd :March quarter loss 361 million rupees.March quarter total income 2.53 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 194 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.85 billion rupees.  Full Article

Bayer Cropscience recommends dividend of 17 rupees/shr
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 05:46am EDT 

May 24 (Reuters) - Bayer Cropscience Ltd :Says "Our Q4 results were impacted due to a poor northeast monsoon in the southern states of India".Says plan to launch new crop protection products in the second half of 2017.Recommended dividend of 17 rupees per share.  Full Article

Dow Chemical updates on patent dispute with Bayer
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 09:38am EST 

Dow Chemical Co : Dow Chemical - In January 2017, the USPTO issued final office actions for two of the patents asserted in a case, including the ‘962 patent . Dow Chemical - USPTO rejected all relevant claims related to a patents dispute with Bayer, based on the doctrine against double-patenting . Dow Chemical - Re-examination proceedings with respect to other two patents remain pending, although co anticipates that USPTO will likewise invalidate those patents . Dow Chemical - Although Bayer may appeal these decisions, co believes USPTO final office actions will provide a strong basis to vacate the arbitral award .Dow Chemical - As part of the co’s review of the arbitral award, co assessed the legal and factual circumstances of the case.  Full Article

Bayer Cropscience Dec-qtr profit up about 26 pct
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 05:45am EST 

Bayer Cropscience Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 368 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 6.78 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 293 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 5.53 billion rupees.  Full Article

Bayer Cropscience June-qtr profit up about 19 pct
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 04:34am EDT 

Bayer CropScience Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.31 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 8.34 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.17 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 7.73 billion rupees .  Full Article

