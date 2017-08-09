Bayer CropScience Ltd (BAYE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Bayer Cropscience June-qtr profit down about 15 pct

Aug 9 (Reuters) - India's Bayer Cropscience Ltd ::June quarter net profit 1.12 billion rupees versus profit of 1.31 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 7.53 billion rupees versus 8.75 billion rupees last year.

July 21 (Reuters) - Bayer Cropscience Ltd ::Gets members' nod for buyback of shares worth up to 5 billion rupees.

Bayer Cropscience seeks members' nod for approval of transaction with Bayer AG

July 14 (Reuters) - Bayer Cropscience Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for approval of transaction with Bayer AG.Seeks members' nod for approval of transaction with Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd.

June 6 (Reuters) - Bayer Cropscience Ltd ::Says approved a buyback proposal for purchase of equity shares by company.Says approved a buyback proposal of upto 1 million shares of 10 rupees each.Says approved buyback proposal at a price of 4900 rupees per share aggregating to 5 billion rupees.

June 1 (Reuters) - Bayer Cropscience Ltd ::Says to consider a proposal for buy back of company's equity shares.

May 24 (Reuters) - Bayer Cropscience Ltd :March quarter loss 361 million rupees.March quarter total income 2.53 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 194 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.85 billion rupees.

May 24 (Reuters) - Bayer Cropscience Ltd :Says "Our Q4 results were impacted due to a poor northeast monsoon in the southern states of India".Says plan to launch new crop protection products in the second half of 2017.Recommended dividend of 17 rupees per share.

Dow Chemical updates on patent dispute with Bayer

Dow Chemical Co : Dow Chemical - In January 2017, the USPTO issued final office actions for two of the patents asserted in a case, including the ‘962 patent . Dow Chemical - USPTO rejected all relevant claims related to a patents dispute with Bayer, based on the doctrine against double-patenting . Dow Chemical - Re-examination proceedings with respect to other two patents remain pending, although co anticipates that USPTO will likewise invalidate those patents . Dow Chemical - Although Bayer may appeal these decisions, co believes USPTO final office actions will provide a strong basis to vacate the arbitral award .Dow Chemical - As part of the co’s review of the arbitral award, co assessed the legal and factual circumstances of the case.

Bayer Cropscience Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 368 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 6.78 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 293 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 5.53 billion rupees.

Bayer CropScience Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.31 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 8.34 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.17 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 7.73 billion rupees .