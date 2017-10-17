Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bayer files for Japanese approval of extended half-life Hemophilia A compound

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bayer AG :Submits its extended half-life Hemophilia A compound for marketing authorization in Japan​.Says ‍pivotal studies with BAY94-9027 showed that bleed protection was achieved with extended dosing intervals​.

Bayer keeps forecast for peak Xarelto annual sales

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Bayer Ag :Says keeps forecast for peak Xarelto annual sales despite new study results‍​.

Brazil regulator concern over Bayer merger a "normal step" in review process -Monsanto CEO

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co :Monsanto CEO Hugh Grant says concerns by Brazil competition regulator Cade over Bayer merger a "normal step" in review process.

Monsanto reports Q4 sales $2.7 bln

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co :Q4 sales $2.7 billion.Q4 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations.‍For Q4, company reported $0.05 eps on an as-reported basis​.Given pending combination with Bayer, company will not provide financial guidance for fiscal year 2018.Qtrly total seeds and genomics sales $‍1,747​ million versus. $1,565 million.Qtrly net sales ‍$ 2,686​ million versus $2,562 million last year.‍In fiscal year 2018, anticipates completing restructuring and cost savings initiative that began in fiscal year 2015​.Q4 revenue view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.For fiscal year 2018, anticipates lower planted corn acres in Brazil and challenging commodity pricing for corn around globe.Sees ‍S,G&A and research and development expenses in fiscal year 2018 will be relatively flat year-over-year compared to 2017​.On completion of cost saving initiative, expects to realize nearly $500 million in annual savings as compared to fiscal year 2015 baseline​.‍Ongoing EPS results for quarter were better than initially projected, mostly due to tax benefits​.‍Ongoing EPS results for quarter were also better than projected as co granted right to some key corn licenses in Brazil​.‍Granting right to some key corn licenses in Brazil resulted in a pre-tax benefit of more than $200 million in Q4 of 2017​.In agricultural productivity, pricing for Glyphosate is expected to improve, at least through q1 of fiscal year.

Bayer ‍appoints Sharon James Head of Global Innovation & Development for Consumer Health

Sept 22 (Reuters) - BAYER AG :‍APPOINTS SHARON JAMES HEAD OF GLOBAL INNOVATION & DEVELOPMENT FOR CONSUMER HEALTH​.

Bayer gets positive CHMP opinion to update rivaroxaban's label

Sept 15 (Reuters) - BAYER AG ::RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR RIVAROXABAN 10 MG ONCE DAILY FOR EXTENDED PREVENTION OF VENOUS THROMBOEMBOLISM.‍FINAL EUROPEAN COMMISSION DECISION EXPECTED BY NOVEMBER 2017​.

FDA approves new treatment for adults with relapsed follicular lymphoma

Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration::U.S. FDA approves new treatment for adults with relapsed follicular lymphoma.Granted the approval of Aliqopa to Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, Inc​.Granted accelerated approval to Aliqopa for treatment of adults with relapsed follicular lymphoma who have received at least 2 prior treatments.

Bayer and Ginkgo Bioworks join forces for sustainable agriculture

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Bayer Ag ::Bayer and Ginkgo Bioworks join forces for sustainable agriculture, forming new company with usd 100 million series a.Bayer AG - ‍Bayer and Ginkgo bioworks will create a new company focused on plant microbiome​.

ASML announces CFO Wolfgang Nickl to leave by end of April 2018‍

Sept 12 (Reuters) - ASML HOLDING NV ::CFO WOLFGANG NICKL TO LEAVE ASML BY THE END OF APRIL 2018‍​.‍WOLFGANG NICKL WILL JOIN GERMAN LIFE SCIENCE COMPANY BAYER << >> AS ITS NEW CFO.​.

Bayer and Vanderbilt University Medical Center agree five-year research alliance

Sept 11 (Reuters) - BAYER AG ::‍BAYER AND VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP THERAPIES AGAINST KIDNEY DISEASES​.‍BAYER WILL HAVE AN OPTION FOR EXCLUSIVE USE OF COLLABORATION RESULTS​.AGREED ON A FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC RESEARCH ALLIANCE TO JOIN FORCES IN FIGHT AGAINST KIDNEY DISEASES.‍FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED​.