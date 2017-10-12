Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Blackberry and Blu Products enter into patent license agreement

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd :Blackberry and Blu Products enter into patent license agreement.Blackberry Ltd - ‍Additional terms of agreement are confidential.​.Blackberry Ltd - ‍Financial structure of agreement includes on-going payments from Blu products to Blackberry​.Blackberry - Agreement results in settlement of all existing patent litigation between cos, withdrawal of pending actions in United States​.

Blackberry expands channel ecosystem with 6 new partners in India

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd :Blackberry expands its channel ecosystem with six new partners in India.Says ‍has added six new partners in India​.

Blackberry announces plan to move to the New York Stock Exchange

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd :Blackberry announces plan to move to the New York Stock Exchange.Blackberry Ltd - ‍company expects to begin trading on NYSE on October 16, under new ticker symbol "BB"​.

Blackberry and Tokyo Electron sign new sales and distribution agreement

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd :Blackberry says co and Tokyo Electron Device Limited announced they have signed a new sales and distribution agreement.

Blackberry signs its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd :Blackberry signs its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal.Blackberry Ltd - ‍announced company has signed its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal with Yangzhou New Telecom Science And Technology Company Ltd​.Blackberry Ltd - ‍first product from partnership will be an all-touch smartphone​.Blackberry Ltd - ‍licensing deal means NTD will develop devices to be branded by OEMs, carriers, local smartphone brands, marketed as "Blackberry Secure"​.Blackberry Ltd - product is expected to ship early in 2018​.

Blackberry reports record software and services revenue in fiscal 2018 Q2

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd : :Blackberry reports record software and services revenue in fiscal 2018 second quarter.Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05.Q2 loss per share $0.07.Q2 revenue $249 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.1 million.Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Blackberry Ltd qtrly non-gaap total revenue $ ‍$249 million​ million versus $352 million.Blackberry Ltd - qtrly gaap gross margin ‍74 percent​ versus 64 percent last quarter.Blackberry Ltd - ‍total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments were approximately $2.5 billion as of august 31, 2017​.Blackberry Ltd qtrly gaap revenue $238 million​ million versus $334 million.Blackberry Ltd sees ‍for fiscal 2018 total non-gaap revenue in range of $920 million to $950 million​.Blackberry Ltd sees ‍for fiscal 2018 total non-gaap software and services revenue growth in range of 10 percent to 15 percent​.Blackberry Ltd sees ‍for fiscal 2018 positive non-gaap EPS for full year​.Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $924.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Blackberry Ltd - ‍based on progress thus far in FY 18, on track to achieve software and services revenue growth of 10%-15%, profitability for FY.Q2 revenue view $220.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Delphi, Blackberry partner for autonomous driving operating system platform‍​

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc::Delphi teams with Blackberry QNX for autonomous driving operating system platform‍​.Signed commercial partnership agreement with Blackberry to provide operating system for its autonomous driving system‍​.

Blackberry, Fleet Complete enter into reselling partnership

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd - :Blackberry, Fleet Complete announced they have entered into reselling partnership that will expand Fleet Complete's current fleet tracking & monitoring solution.

Blackberry updates enterprise mobility suite to support iOS 11

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Blackberry ltd::Entire BlackBerry enterprise mobility suite been updated to fully support Apple's newly launched iOS 11 mobile operating system​.

Blackberry expands cybersecurity offerings for public sector

July 20 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd ::Blackberry strengthens cybersecurity offering for the Canadian and U.S. government; brings niap-certified secusuite stateside.Says ‍expanded its cybersecurity offerings for public sector to now include secusuite for government​.