BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO)

BB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$14.02
Open
$14.05
Day's High
$14.19
Day's Low
$13.99
Volume
1,233,216
Avg. Vol
1,851,496
52-wk High
$15.82
52-wk Low
$8.98

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Blackberry and Blu Products enter into patent license agreement
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 06:00am EDT 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd :Blackberry and Blu Products enter into patent license agreement.Blackberry Ltd - ‍Additional terms of agreement are confidential.​.Blackberry Ltd - ‍Financial structure of agreement includes on-going payments from Blu products to Blackberry​.Blackberry - Agreement results in settlement of all existing patent litigation between cos, withdrawal of pending actions in United States​.  Full Article

Blackberry expands channel ecosystem with 6 new partners in India
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 03:36pm EDT 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd :Blackberry expands its channel ecosystem with six new partners in India.Says ‍has added six new partners in India​.  Full Article

Blackberry announces plan to move to the New York Stock Exchange
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 09:00am EDT 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd :Blackberry announces plan to move to the New York Stock Exchange.Blackberry Ltd - ‍company expects to begin trading on NYSE on October 16, under new ticker symbol "BB"​.  Full Article

Blackberry and Tokyo Electron sign new sales and distribution agreement
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 10:00pm EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd :Blackberry says co and Tokyo Electron Device Limited announced they have signed a new sales and distribution agreement.  Full Article

Blackberry signs its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 07:30am EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd :Blackberry signs its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal.Blackberry Ltd - ‍announced company has signed its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal with Yangzhou New Telecom Science And Technology Company Ltd​.Blackberry Ltd - ‍first product from partnership will be an all-touch smartphone​.Blackberry Ltd - ‍licensing deal means NTD will develop devices to be branded by OEMs, carriers, local smartphone brands, marketed as "Blackberry Secure"​.Blackberry Ltd - product is expected to ship early in 2018​.  Full Article

Blackberry reports record software and services revenue in fiscal 2018 Q2
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 07:00am EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd : :Blackberry reports record software and services revenue in fiscal 2018 second quarter.Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.05.Q2 loss per share $0.07.Q2 revenue $249 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.1 million.Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Blackberry Ltd qtrly non-gaap total revenue $ ‍$249 million​ million versus $352 million.Blackberry Ltd - qtrly gaap gross margin ‍74 percent​ versus 64 percent last quarter.Blackberry Ltd - ‍total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments were approximately $2.5 billion as of august 31, 2017​.Blackberry Ltd qtrly gaap revenue $238 million​ million versus $334 million.Blackberry Ltd sees ‍for fiscal 2018 total non-gaap revenue in range of $920 million to $950 million​.Blackberry Ltd sees ‍for fiscal 2018 total non-gaap software and services revenue growth in range of 10 percent to 15 percent​.Blackberry Ltd sees ‍for fiscal 2018 positive non-gaap EPS for full year​.Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $924.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Blackberry Ltd - ‍based on progress thus far in FY 18, on track to achieve software and services revenue growth of 10%-15%, profitability for FY.Q2 revenue view $220.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Delphi, Blackberry partner for autonomous driving operating system platform‍​
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 12:06pm EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc::Delphi teams with Blackberry QNX for autonomous driving operating system platform‍​.Signed commercial partnership agreement with Blackberry to provide operating system for its autonomous driving system‍​.  Full Article

Blackberry, Fleet Complete enter into reselling partnership
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 04:00am EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd - :Blackberry, Fleet Complete announced they have entered into reselling partnership that will expand Fleet Complete's current fleet tracking & monitoring solution.  Full Article

Blackberry updates enterprise mobility suite to support iOS 11
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 01:00pm EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Blackberry ltd::Entire BlackBerry enterprise mobility suite been updated to fully support Apple's newly launched iOS 11 mobile operating system​.  Full Article

Blackberry expands cybersecurity offerings for public sector
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 06:00am EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd ::Blackberry strengthens cybersecurity offering for the Canadian and U.S. government; brings niap-certified secusuite stateside.Says ‍expanded its cybersecurity offerings for public sector to now include secusuite for government​.  Full Article

BlackBerry Ltd News

Photo

BlackBerry shares down after another top exec leaves

BlackBerry Ltd's U.S.-listed shares fell more than 1 percent on Monday, their first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, after a second senior executive at its patent licensing unit quit this month.

