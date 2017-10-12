BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO)
14.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$14.02
$14.05
$14.19
$13.99
1,233,216
1,851,496
$15.82
$8.98
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Blackberry and Blu Products enter into patent license agreement
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd
Blackberry expands channel ecosystem with 6 new partners in India
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd
Blackberry announces plan to move to the New York Stock Exchange
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd
Blackberry and Tokyo Electron sign new sales and distribution agreement
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd
Blackberry signs its first Blackberry Secure Licensing deal
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd
Blackberry reports record software and services revenue in fiscal 2018 Q2
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd
Delphi, Blackberry partner for autonomous driving operating system platform
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc::Delphi teams with Blackberry QNX for autonomous driving operating system platform.Signed commercial partnership agreement with Blackberry to provide operating system for its autonomous driving system. Full Article
Blackberry, Fleet Complete enter into reselling partnership
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd
Blackberry updates enterprise mobility suite to support iOS 11
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Blackberry ltd::Entire BlackBerry enterprise mobility suite been updated to fully support Apple's newly launched iOS 11 mobile operating system. Full Article
Blackberry expands cybersecurity offerings for public sector
July 20 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd
BlackBerry shares down after another top exec leaves
BlackBerry Ltd's U.S.-listed shares fell more than 1 percent on Monday, their first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, after a second senior executive at its patent licensing unit quit this month.