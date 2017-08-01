BBA Aviation PLC (BBA.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BBA Aviation raises interim dividend by 5 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - BBA AVIATION PLC ::H1 REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ROSE 12.2 PERCENT TO 1.146 BILLION USD.H1 PRETAX PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 91.5 MILLION USD VERSUS -153.3 MILLION USD LOSS YEAR AGO.SAYS BOARD IS DECLARING AN INCREASED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.81, UP 5%.HY U.S. B&GA MARKET UP 3%.HY OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH OF 134% TO $26.0M, DRIVEN BY ONTIC.HY CONTINUING GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 12.2% TO $1,145.5 MILLION (H1 2016: $1,020.6 MILLION).HY CONTINUING GROUP UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT WAS $174.9 MILLION (H1 2016: $135.6 MILLION).TOTAL SPEND ON ACQUISITIONS AND LICENCES COMPLETED DURING PERIOD WAS $61.3 MILLION (H1 2016: $2,092.0 MILLION).

BBA says CEO Simon Pryce to step down

June 5 (Reuters) - Bba Aviation Plc ::Announces departure of Simon Pryce as ceo and appointment of Wayne Edmunds as interim ceo pending appointment of a permanent successor.Simon Pryce will step down as chief executive and from board with effect from 30 June, 2017.

BBA says LFL revenue up 2 percent for period ended April 30

May 5 (Reuters) - BBA Aviation Plc ::Trading statement for period from 1 January to 30 April 2017.Group's trading remains in-line with expectations, with revenue up 19 pct year-on-year for period.Like-For-Like revenue was up 2 pct for period.Signature flight support's revenues grew 26 pct in period.In aftermarket services revenue grew 4 pct and on an organic basis revenue was flat year-on-year for period.Group is performing well and in line with expectations with a continued strong performance from enlarged signature business and strong drop through - CEO.Board remains confident of good growth in 2017 - CEO.

UK's CMA accepts undertakings in Menzies-BBA aviation deal

April 25 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)::Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Menzies Aviation Plc and Menzies Aviation Inc.Merger between Menzies and ASIG Holdings Limited and ASIG Holdings Corp will therefore not be referred to phase 2 investigation.

BBA Aviation says David Crook to succeed Mike Powell as group finance director

Bba Aviation : David Crook to succeed Mike Powell as group finance director . Mike Powell, group finance director, has resigned in order to take up role of Chief Financial Officer of Wolseley PLC . Powell will be leaving group on 31 st may 2017 .David Crook, currently group financial controller, to position of finance director with effect from 1st June 2017.

BBA Aviation posts FY pretax loss from cont ops of $82.2 mln

Bba Aviation Plc : Fy pretax loss from continuing operations $82.2 million versus profit of $77.4 million profit year ago . FY underlying revenue $2.57 billion versus $2.13 billion year ago . FY dividend 12.75 cents per share . Board remains confident of good growth in 2017 . ERO, continues to be impacted by reduced legacy mid-cabin fixed wing flying, our footprint reduction programme remains on track . Completed significant acquisition of landmark aviation .Executed successful integration of 62 new FBOS into signature FBO network.

UK's CMA says served initial enforcement order on Menzies-ASIG deal

:Competition and Markets Authority serves initial enforcement order under section 72(2) of Enterprise Act 2002 on Feb. 1, in relation to completed acquisition by anticipated acquisition by Menzies Aviation Plc and Menzies Aviation Inc. Of Asig Holdings Limited and Asig Holdings Corp.

BBA Aviation says trading remains in-line with expectations

BBA Aviation Plc : Trading and cash flow remains in-line with expectations, with revenue up 27 pct year-on-year . In flight support, enlarged signature revenues grew 56 pct and 4.1 pct on a like-for-like basis . Aftermarket services revenue was lower than prior year period due to decline in ERO sales . Group is performing as anticipated with continued outperformance from enlarged signature business and good margin drop through . Group is on track to deliver good further progress in 2016 - CEO . Has reached agreement to acquire a portfolio of legacy avionics products from GE Aviation, for a cash consideration of $61.5 mln .Transaction is expected to complete early in new year, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.

UK's CMA says investigating Menzies deal to buy BBA unit

UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):Considering whether acquisition by Menzies Aviation Plc of Asig Holdings Limited, will result in creation of a relevant merger situation.

BBA Aviation H1 revenue from cont ops up 15.7 pct to $1.02 bln

Bba Aviation Plc : H1 revenue from continuing operations rose 15.7 percent to 1.021 billion usd . Says $128.9 million asig write-down resulting from reclassification as held for sal . Says h1 adjusted underlying eps up 6.4% . Says h1 continuing underlying group operating profit was $135.6 million (h1 2015: $84.2 million) . Says h1 underlying profit before tax increased to $105.5 million (h1 2015: $67.9 million). . Says remain confident in full year outlook and anticipate good further progress in 2016 . Says h1 underlying operating profit (continuing and discontinued) up 56% to $149.6 million . Says adjusted for h1 2015 one-off $5.2 million benefit of reclassification of our investment in hong kong business aviation centre .Says h1 underlying operating profit in flight support increased by 84% to $141.6 million.