Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC3.SA)
34.12BRL
20 Oct 2017
R$ -0.13 (-0.38%)
R$ 34.25
R$ 34.30
R$ 34.49
R$ 33.93
453,200
1,257,997
R$ 35.83
R$ 24.01
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Banco Bradesco announces own capital interest payment for Sep. 2016
Banco Bradesco SA
Banco Bradesco is sued in U.S. on behalf of ADS investors
Banco Bradesco S/A
Bradesco announces own capital interest payment for June 2016
Banco Bradesco SA
Banco Bradesco SA updates on capital increase, announces own capital interest payment for May 2016
Banco Bradesco SA:Says that central bank of Brazil has authorized share capital increase of 8.0 billion Brazilian reais, to 51.1 billion reais from 43.1 billion reais, with attribution to shareholders of premium, corresponding to 1 new share per 10 shares held.Says record date is April 15.Says as of April 18 shares will be traded without right of bonus.Says new shares will be attributed to shareholders on April 20 and available on April 22.Says that value, attributed to new shares, is 15.85 reais per share.Says that on June 1 it will pay own capital interest for May at gross value of 0.0172 Brazilian real per ordinary share and 0.019 real per preferred share, corresponding to net 0.0147 real per ordinary share and 0.0161 real per preferred share.Own capital interest record date is May 2.Ex-interest date is May 3. Full Article
Banco Bradesco SA announces own capital interest payment for April 2016
Banco Bradesco SA:Says on May 2 it will pay own capital interest for April at gross value of 0.0172 Brazilian real per ordinary share and 0.019 real per preferred share, corresponding to net 0.0147 real per ordinary share and 0.0161 real per preferred share.Record date is April 1.Ex-interest date is April 4. Full Article
Banco Bradesco SA plans 8.0 bln reais capital increase
Banco Bradesco SA:Says that at its extraordinary meeting it was decided to cancel the capital increase by private subscription approved on Dec. 17, 2015 in the amount of 3.0 billion Brazilian reais, through issue of 164.8 million new shares.It was also decided to launch a capital increase of 8.0 billion reais, to 51.10 billion reais, with premium equivalent to 1 new share for every 10 held prior to the offering.Capital increase is awaiting authorization from the central bank of Brazil. Full Article
Banco Bradesco SA announces own capital interest payment for Nov.
Banco Bradesco SA:Announces own capital interest payment for Nov. 2015, of 0.017 Brazilian real per ordinary share or 0.019 real per preferred share, to be paid on Dec. 1.Ex-right date is Nov. 4.Record date is Nov. 3. Full Article
UPDATE 2-Banco Bradesco CEO says looking for replacement internally
SAO PAULO, Oct 11 Brazil's Banco Bradesco SA Chief Executive Luiz Carlos Trabuco said on Wednesday the lender will choose his successor from a group of internal candidates in the coming months, the day after the bank's longtime chairman resigned.