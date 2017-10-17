Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Moody's says Bombardier deal is credit positive for Airbus

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Moody's:Moody's says Bombardier deal is credit positive for Airbus.Moody's - Bombardier deal to complement Airbus' product offering in smaller single-aisle aircraft market without material negative impact on credit metrics.

Boeing says Airbus/Bombardier deal "has no impact on the pending proceedings at all" - tweet ‍​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Boeing -:Says Airbus/Bombardier deal "has no impact on the pending proceedings at all" - tweet ‍​.

Airbus and Bombardier to become partners on the C series aircraft programme

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Airbus Se ::Airbus says co, Bombardier are to become partners on the c series aircraft programme; corresponding agreement was signed on Oct 16.Airbus says co to acquire majority stake in the C series aircraft limited partnership‍​.Airbus says Airbus will acquire a 50.01pct interest in C series aircraft limited partnership at closing.Airbus says under deal, co to provide procurement, sales, marketing, customer support expertise to the C series aircraft limited partnership.Airbus says CSALP’s headquarters and primary assembly line and related functions will remain in québec.Airbus says Bombardier and investissement Québec will own about 31pct and 19pct respectively in C series aircraft limited partnership.Airbus ‍​says deal also contemplates Bombardier will continue with its current funding plan of CSALP.Airbus says Airbus will be entitled to name the chairman of CSALP.Airbus says CSALP's board will initially consist of seven directors, four of whom will be proposed by Airbus, two by Bombardier, and one by IQ.Airbus - deal has been approved by the boards of directors of both Airbus and Bombardier, as well as the cabinet of the government of Québec.Airbus says deal also provides for issuance to Airbus, upon closing, of warrants exercisable to acquire up to 100 million class b shares of bombardier.

Delta Air Lines CEO Edward Bastian says no U.S.-made jets compete with Bombardier - CNBC ‍​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc :Delta Air Lines CEO Edward Bastian says no U.S.-made jets compete with Bombardier - CNBC ‍​.Delta Air Lines CEO Edward Bastian says not cutting back on upgrades - CNBC ‍​.

Bombardier signs largest ever Q400 Turboprop order with SpiceJet for up to 50 aircraft

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc ::Bombardier signs largest ever Q400 TurboProp order with SpiceJet for up to 50 aircraft.Bombardier - ‍purchase agreement includes 25 Q400 TurboProps and purchase rights on an additional 25 aircraft​.Bombardier - ‍based on list prices, order is valued at up to US $1.7 billion.​.Bombardier - Spicejet to become launch customer of extra-capacity, 90-seat Q400 aircraft.Bombardier - ‍ concluded a firm purchase agreement with Spicejet limited for up to 50 Q400 turboprop airliners​.

Delta Air Lines CEO calls Boeing anti-dumping claims "absurd" & "bizarre"‍​

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines CEO Edward Bastian::CEO Bastian calls boeing anti-dumping claims "absurd" and "bizarre"‍​.Delta Air Lines CEO Edward Bastian says carrier does not want to be in the middle of the Boeing-Bombardier dispute‍​.Delta Air Lines CEO Bastian says he does not believe U.S. government will impose high duties on Bombardier jets.

Siemens negotiating with Alstom, Bombardier about potential rail combinations- Bloomberg

Sept 21 (Reuters) - :Siemens AG is negotiating with Alstom SA as well as Bombardier Inc about potential rail combinations- Bloomberg, citing sources.

Unifor workers to protest at Toronto's Bombardier Aerospace plant on Wednesday

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc :Unifor - Workers at Toronto's Bombardier Aerospace Plant will walk out of facility Wednesday to call on Boeing to drop trade complaint against Co.

Bombardier Transportation appoints Sudhir Rao as MD of India‍​ ops

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bombardier Transportation::Sudhir Rao to assume role of managing director at Bombardier Transportation in India‍​.Rao joins bombardier transportation from Skoda Auto where he held position of chairman, MD, India.

Unifor to meet with boeing on bombardier dispute

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :Unifor to meet with Boeing on Bombardier dispute.Unifor says meeting with Boeing officials on Tuesday to discuss trade complaint involving Bombardier's C series planes​.