Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Moody's says Bombardier deal is credit positive for Airbus
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Moody's:Moody's says Bombardier deal is credit positive for Airbus.Moody's - Bombardier deal to complement Airbus' product offering in smaller single-aisle aircraft market without material negative impact on credit metrics. Full Article
Boeing says Airbus/Bombardier deal "has no impact on the pending proceedings at all" - tweet
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Boeing
Airbus and Bombardier to become partners on the C series aircraft programme
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Airbus Se
Delta Air Lines CEO Edward Bastian says no U.S.-made jets compete with Bombardier - CNBC
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc
Bombardier signs largest ever Q400 Turboprop order with SpiceJet for up to 50 aircraft
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc
Delta Air Lines CEO calls Boeing anti-dumping claims "absurd" & "bizarre"
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines CEO Edward Bastian::CEO Bastian calls boeing anti-dumping claims "absurd" and "bizarre".Delta Air Lines CEO Edward Bastian says carrier does not want to be in the middle of the Boeing-Bombardier dispute.Delta Air Lines CEO Bastian says he does not believe U.S. government will impose high duties on Bombardier jets. Full Article
Siemens negotiating with Alstom, Bombardier about potential rail combinations- Bloomberg
Sept 21 (Reuters) - :Siemens AG is negotiating with Alstom SA as well as Bombardier Inc about potential rail combinations- Bloomberg, citing sources. Full Article
Unifor workers to protest at Toronto's Bombardier Aerospace plant on Wednesday
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc
Bombardier Transportation appoints Sudhir Rao as MD of India ops
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bombardier Transportation::Sudhir Rao to assume role of managing director at Bombardier Transportation in India.Rao joins bombardier transportation from Skoda Auto where he held position of chairman, MD, India. Full Article
Unifor to meet with boeing on bombardier dispute
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co
Airbus sees CSeries jets grabbing major global market share: CEO
MONTREAL Airbus SE expects to sell "thousands" of Bombardier Inc's new CSeries aircraft, capturing half the global market for smaller single-aisle commercial jets, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Friday.