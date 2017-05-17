Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOXT.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tritax Big Box acquired National Distribution Centre at Trax Park for 20.9 mln STG

May 17 (Reuters) - Tritax Big Box Reit Plc :Acquired national distribution centre at Trax park for total consideration of 20.9 million STG.The acquired national distribution centre will continue to be operated by Unilever UK.Purchase is being funded from equity proceeds.

Tritax Big Box Reit ups size of share issue to 350 mln stg

May 11 (Reuters) - Tritax Big Box Reit Plc :Says has exercised its right to increase size of issue to maximum of 350 million pounds..Says net proceeds of issue will be used by company to acquire further assets..

Tritax Big Box seeks to raise 200 mln stg

April 24 (Reuters) - Tritax Big Box Reit Plc ::A placing, open offer and offer for subscription of new ordinary shares of company at a price of 136 pence per new share.Seeking to raise a target amount of £200 million before expenses via issue.

Tritax to buy Co-operative Group distribution facility for 56.5 mln stg

Tritax Big Box Reit Plc : Acquisition of Co-operative group distribution facility at Oliver road, Thurrock for 56.5 million stg .Completion of purchase is conditional and is expected to occur on or around 20 October 2016.