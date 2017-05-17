Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOXT.L)
146.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
1.00 (+0.69%)
145.40
146.10
147.10
145.30
1,802,806
2,526,666
151.40
127.09
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tritax Big Box acquired National Distribution Centre at Trax Park for 20.9 mln STG
May 17 (Reuters) - Tritax Big Box Reit Plc
Tritax Big Box Reit ups size of share issue to 350 mln stg
May 11 (Reuters) - Tritax Big Box Reit Plc
Tritax Big Box seeks to raise 200 mln stg
April 24 (Reuters) - Tritax Big Box Reit Plc
Tritax to buy Co-operative Group distribution facility for 56.5 mln stg
Tritax Big Box Reit Plc
BRIEF-Tritax Big Box REIT buys Royal Mail facility for 49 mln stg
* Acquisition of royal mail distribution facility at danes way