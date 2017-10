Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (BBRM.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Bombay Burmah Trading Corp June-qtr loss narrows

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd :June quarter loss after tax 16.9 million rupees versus loss 36.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income from operations 598.6 million rupees versus 725.1 million rupees year ago.

Bombay Burmah Trading proposes to buy more shares in Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd :Proposal to buy more shares in Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing as part of restructuring of promotores' holdings in Bombay Dyeing.

Bombay Burmah Trading says HDFC acquires 10.8 pct stake in co

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd :says housing development finance corp acquired 10.8 percent stake in co; total stake now stands at 15.7 percent.