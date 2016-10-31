Edition:
United States

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSE3.SA)

BBSE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

29.01BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.40 (+1.40%)
Prev Close
R$ 28.61
Open
R$ 28.64
Day's High
R$ 29.20
Day's Low
R$ 28.61
Volume
2,885,200
Avg. Vol
3,971,223
52-wk High
R$ 32.58
52-wk Low
R$ 25.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BB Seguridade announces new share buyback programme
Monday, 31 Oct 2016 05:56am EDT 

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA : Said on Friday its board approved new share repurchase programme for up to 10 million shares . The programme to run between Oct. 27 2016 and Oct. 26, 2017 .The company concluded repurchase programme approved on Oct. 15, 2015 and bought back 3.4 million ordinary shares, corresponding to 0.5 percent of its share capital, at the average price of 24.46 Brazilian reais ($7.63) per share.  Full Article

BB and BB Seguridade end partnership talks with Correios
Friday, 7 Oct 2016 09:06am EDT 

Banco do Brasil : Said on Thursday it ended negotiations to establish strategic partnership with Brazilian Postal and Telegraph Company ("Correios") . The agreement for distribution of Banco do Brasil's products and services at the Correios network (Banco Postal) is valid until Dec. 12 . Will analyse its participation in an upcoming partner selection process to be held by Correios based on conditions set out in the Public Selection Notice .BB Segurigade also said it ended talks with Correios without formalising a partnership.  Full Article

BB Seguridade announces H1 dividend payment
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 05:28am EDT 

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA : Said on Monday that its board of directors had approved to pay dividends for H1 2016, totalling 1.64 billion Brazilian reais ($517.5 million), corresponding to 0.8191 real per share . Dividend to be adjusted by the Selic rate as of the balance date of June 30 and up to the payment date of Aug 24 . Record date is Aug 11 .Ex-dividend date is Aug 12.  Full Article

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA News

UPDATE 1-Brazil's BB Seguridade cuts profit guidance after quarterly miss

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 BB Seguridade Participações SA trimmed estimates for profit growth this year, after the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA missed second-quarter net income estimates amid a slow recovery and rising unemployment.

