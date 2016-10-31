BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSE3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BB Seguridade announces new share buyback programme

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA : Said on Friday its board approved new share repurchase programme for up to 10 million shares . The programme to run between Oct. 27 2016 and Oct. 26, 2017 .The company concluded repurchase programme approved on Oct. 15, 2015 and bought back 3.4 million ordinary shares, corresponding to 0.5 percent of its share capital, at the average price of 24.46 Brazilian reais ($7.63) per share.

BB and BB Seguridade end partnership talks with Correios

Banco do Brasil : Said on Thursday it ended negotiations to establish strategic partnership with Brazilian Postal and Telegraph Company ("Correios") . The agreement for distribution of Banco do Brasil's products and services at the Correios network (Banco Postal) is valid until Dec. 12 . Will analyse its participation in an upcoming partner selection process to be held by Correios based on conditions set out in the Public Selection Notice .BB Segurigade also said it ended talks with Correios without formalising a partnership.

BB Seguridade announces H1 dividend payment

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA : Said on Monday that its board of directors had approved to pay dividends for H1 2016, totalling 1.64 billion Brazilian reais ($517.5 million), corresponding to 0.8191 real per share . Dividend to be adjusted by the Selic rate as of the balance date of June 30 and up to the payment date of Aug 24 . Record date is Aug 11 .Ex-dividend date is Aug 12.