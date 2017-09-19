Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Brookfield Business announces $600 million equity offering

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brookfield Business Partners LP :Brookfield Business Partners LP - ‍agreed to issue 6.7 million limited partnership units at price of $30.00/unit for proceeds of approximately $200 million​.Brookfield asset management, related entities to issue 6.9 million units at offering price for approximately $200 million​.Will also ‍ issue 6.7 million units at offering price by private placement for gross proceeds of approximately $200 million​.

Great Canadian Gaming and Brookfield awarded GTA bundle in Ontario gaming modernization process

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brookfield Business Partners Lp :Great Canadian Gaming and Brookfield awarded GTA bundle in Ontario gaming modernization process.Great Canadian, co will acquire all gaming assets in GTA bundle through transition and asset purchase agreement with OLG.‍Great Canadian and Brookfield will have exclusive rights to operate assets for a minimum period of 22 years​.

Brookfield Business Partners posts Q2 FFO per unit $0.40​

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brookfield Business Partners Lp :Brookfield Business Partners reports second quarter 2017 results.Qtrly ‍FFO per unit $0.40​.

Teekay Offshore Partners and Brookfield announce strategic partnership

July 26 (Reuters) - Teekay Offshore Partners ::Teekay Offshore Partners Lp says Teekay and Brookfield announce strategic partnership and investment in teekay offshore.Teekay Offshore Partners - transaction includes a $640 million equity investment and other financing initiatives.Co and Teekay will invest $610 million and $30 million, respectively, in teekay offshore at price of $2.50 per common unit.Teekay Offshore Partners - co reached agreement in principle with lenders of arendal spirit ums debt facility to extend mandatory prepayment.Teekay Offshore Partners - will transfer its shuttle tanker business into a new, wholly-owned, non-recourse subsidiary, teekay shuttle tankers llc.Teekay Offshore Partners - majority of co's shuttle tanker fleet will be refinanced with new $600 million, 5-year debt facility.Teekay Offshore Partners - co's two 50 percent-owned vessels will be refinanced with a new $71 million, four-year debt facility.

Brookfield Business Partners qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.88

May 8 (Reuters) - Brookfield Business Partners Lp : :Brookfield Business Partners reports first quarter 2017 results.Qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.88.

BRIEF-Brookfield Business Partners names Gordon Hicks CEO of BGIS (May 4)

Corrects headline in May 4 BRIEF to say Gordon Hicks was named CEO of BGIS, not of Brookfield Business Partners:Gordon Hicks appointed chief executive officer of BGIS.

Loblaw to sell its gas station business to Brookfield Business Partners

April 19 (Reuters) - Brookfield Business Partners LP ::Loblaw to sell its gas station business to Brookfield Business Partners.Brookfield Business Partners LP - transaction provides for a purchase price of approximately c$540 million..Brookfield Business Partners LP- Brookfield is entering into an agreement with imperial oil to rebrand gas station portfolio to Mobil fuel brand.

Brookfield Business Partners reports Q3 results

Brookfield Business Partners LP : Brookfield Business Partners LP - Company funds from operations totaling $50 million for quarter compared with $58 million in 2015 . Qtrly revenue $2.04 million versus $1.9 million . Brookfield Business Partners LP - "Our current backlog is approximately $6.6 billion and we expect this backlog to remain strong for balance of year" .Brookfield Business Partners reports third quarter 2016 results.

Brookfield Business to acquire a 70% controlling stake in Odebrecht Ambiental

Brookfield Business Partners Lp - : Brookfield Business Partners announces acquisition of leading Brazilian water distribution, collection and treatment business . Says has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 70% controlling stake in Odebrecht Ambiental . Transaction provides for an initial purchase price of US$768 million . Future payment to seller of up to r$350 million may be added to purchase price if business achieves certain performance milestones . Agreement to acquire a 70% controlling stake in Odebrecht Ambiental .Brookfield Business Partners LP - fi-fgts is expected to continue to own a 30% interest in business.