Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BBVA says in talks with Cerberus to sell its real estate business in Spain‍​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA ::SAYS IS IN TALKS WITH CERBERUS CAPITAL, WHICH HAS EXPRESSED INTEREST IN ACQUIRING REAL ESTATE BUSINESS OF THE BANK IN SPAIN‍​.SAYS IT CANNOT BE CONCLUDED IF THE NEGOTIATIONS WILL LEAD TO AN AGREEMENT.

Scotiabank confirms exploratory discussions with BBVA Spain to acquire BBVA Chile

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia :Scotiabank confirms exploratory discussions with BBVA Spain to acquire BBVA Chile.Bank of Nova Scotia says ‍at this time, no formal agreement is in place regarding BBVA Spain​.

BBVA sells loan portfolio with nominal value of 600 mln euros ‍​

July 31 (Reuters) - BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA ::SELLS LOAN PORTFOLIO WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 600 MILLION EUROS TO COMPANY AFFILIATED WITH CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ‍​.THE PORTFOLIO CONSISTS OF LOANS FROM REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENTS DISTRIBUTED THROUGHOUT SPAIN, WITH THE LARGEST NUMBER IN ANDALUSIA, MADRID AND CATALONIA.‍​.

BBVA plans to issue 2 bln euros of MREL debt in H2

July 27 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA :Says is planning to issue around 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in MREL eligible debt in the second half of 2017.

Spain's BBVA expects to issue MREL eligible debt after summer

July 27 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA ::Says expects to issue senior non-preferred debt or MREL liabilities after the summer.

Spain's BBVA sees stable net interest income in Spain for the rest of year

July 27 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA ::Says sees stable net interest income in Spain for the rest of year.

Spain's BBVA: net interest income in Spain bottomed out in Q2

July 27 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA :Says believes net interest income in Spain has bottomed out in the second quarter of 2017.

BBVA Q2 net profit down at 1.11 bln euros

July 27 (Reuters) - BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA ::Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME 4.48 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.21 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT 1.11 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.12 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET INTEREST INCOME 8.80 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.37 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 2.31 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.83 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.SAYS FULLY LOADED CET1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.1 PERCENT AT END-JUNE VERSUS 10.9 PERCENT AT END-DEC 2016.SAYS RETURN ON TANGILBLE EQUITY (ROTE) 10.5 PERCENT AT END-JUNE VERSUS 8.2 PERCENT AT END-DEC 2016.SAYS BAD LOAN RATIO 4.8 PERCENT AT END-JUNE VERSUS 4.9 PERCENT AT END-DEC 2016.

BBVA increases stake in Metrovacesa to 29.5 pct

July 12 (Reuters) - BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA ::SAYS TRANSFERS PLOTS OF LAND WORTH 431 MILLION EUROS TO METROVACESA SA, TAKES PART IN NON-CASH CAPITAL INCREASE.INCREASES STAKE IN METROVACESA TO 29.50 PERCENT FROM 20.52 PERCENT.‍​.

SocGen's ALD to buy BBVA Autorenting

May 29 (Reuters) - SocGen /ALD/BBVA ::* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA.* In 2016, BBVA Autorenting generated a Net Income of EUR 12.3m..* BBVA Autorenting is the 7th largest player on the Spanish market with a fleet of c. 25,000 vehicles, most of which were previously managed by ALD Spain under a Fleet Management (FM) contract.* Acquisition forms part of ALD’s development strategy and is an example of ALD’s focus on targeted and value accretive bolt-on acquisitions .