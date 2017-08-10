Bechtle AG (BC8G.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bechtle affirms FY guidance after Q2 profit jump

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bechtle AG :Q2 revenue surged 13.7 per cent to €822.2 million.Earnings before taxes (EBT) are at €36.2 million, and the EBT margin remains at an unchanged high level at 4.4 per cent.Continues to expect significant revenue and earnings growth for the year as a whole and confirms the forecast for 2017 published in March.

Bechtle direct and buyitdirect win two tenders with Dutch ministries‍​

July 21 (Reuters) - BECHTLE AG ::BECHTLE DIRECT AND BUYITDIRECT WIN TWO TENDERS WITH DUTCH MINISTRIES‍​.TWO FRAMEWORK AGREEMENTS ENCOMPASS USER HARDWARE SUCH AS DESKTOP PCS, THIN CLIENTS AND ALL-IN-ONE PCS TO THE SUM OF 48 MILLION EUR.IN ADDITION TO LAPTOPS, ACCESSORIES AND MOBILE END DEVICES AMOUNTING TO SOME 200 MILLION EUROS.

Bechtle ‍wins NATO contract worth up to 45 mln euros

May 31 (Reuters) - Bechtle AG :Says ‍wins NATO contract..Says Nnato Communications and Information (NCI) agency has accepted Bechtle's bid for a framework contract to fulfil its it component needs​.Says ‍framework contract will amount to up to 45 million euros​.Says contract has a duration of five years and includes option of two one-year renewals​.

Bechtle affirms 2017 guidance after Q1 results

May 10 (Reuters) - Bechtle AG :Says pretax profit up 16.9 percent at 31.5 million eur.Affirms 2017 guidance.Q1 pretax margin 3.9 percent.

Bechtle to increase dividend to 1.50 euros per share

Bechtle Ag : FY pretax profit rose 12.1 percent to 145.1 million euros ($155.45 million) . Dividend 1.50 euros per share . Is confident that 2017 will be a good year .Revenue and earnings are again expected to increase significantly in 2017.

Bechtle announces scrip issue, share-buyback

Bechtle AG : Resolved today to propose to Annual General Meeting on June 1 to increase issued capital of company from corporate funds by so-called scrip issue to existing shareholders of company . One new no-par share is to be issued to shareholders for each existing no-pare share . Both issued capital and number of issued shares are to be doubled . However proportionate amount of individual shares in issued capital is to continue to be 1.00 euros ($1.06) . Market price level of individual Bechtle shares will reduce accordingly, without affecting real value of shareholders' shareholdings . Will also propose to AGM to distribute a dividend of 1.50 euros to shareholders for fiscal year 2016 . Took policy decision to start a share buyback programme .Buy-back is to begin at earliest after conclusion of capital increase out of corporate funds and scrip issue.

Bechtle says extends CEO's contract until 2021

Bechtle AG :Says agreement between Bechtle and Thomas Olemotz extended early until 2021.

Bechtle FY 2016 revenue up at approx. EUR 3.1 bln

Bechtle AG : Bechtle revenues top 3 billion euros . In fiscal year 2016, revenue increased by 9.3% from 2.8 billion euros to approximately 3.1 billion euros ($3.33 billion), passing 3 bln euros mark for first time .FY EBT rose at an even higher rate of approximately 12% to an expected 145 million euros (previous year: 129.4 million euros).

Bechtle AG confirms full-year outlook after higher Q2 sales, profit

Bechtle AG confirms full-year outlook after higher Q2 sales, profit

Bechtle AG : Outlook for year confirmed . Ebit up 21 per cent . Revenue growth especially in system house segment

Bechtle pretax profit up almost 20 pct in Q1

Bechtle pretax profit up almost 20 pct in Q1

Bechtle Ag : Revenue up 13.2 per cent . EBT climbs almost 20 per cent to 26.9 mln euros . Headcount grows to 7,269 . Annual forecast confirmed