Bechtle AG (BC8G.DE)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bechtle AG :Q2 revenue surged 13.7 per cent to €822.2 million.Earnings before taxes (EBT) are at €36.2 million, and the EBT margin remains at an unchanged high level at 4.4 per cent.Continues to expect significant revenue and earnings growth for the year as a whole and confirms the forecast for 2017 published in March.
July 21 (Reuters) - BECHTLE AG ::BECHTLE DIRECT AND BUYITDIRECT WIN TWO TENDERS WITH DUTCH MINISTRIES.TWO FRAMEWORK AGREEMENTS ENCOMPASS USER HARDWARE SUCH AS DESKTOP PCS, THIN CLIENTS AND ALL-IN-ONE PCS TO THE SUM OF 48 MILLION EUR.IN ADDITION TO LAPTOPS, ACCESSORIES AND MOBILE END DEVICES AMOUNTING TO SOME 200 MILLION EUROS.
May 31 (Reuters) - Bechtle AG :Says wins NATO contract..Says Nnato Communications and Information (NCI) agency has accepted Bechtle's bid for a framework contract to fulfil its it component needs.Says framework contract will amount to up to 45 million euros.Says contract has a duration of five years and includes option of two one-year renewals.
May 10 (Reuters) - Bechtle AG :Says pretax profit up 16.9 percent at 31.5 million eur.Affirms 2017 guidance.Q1 pretax margin 3.9 percent.
Bechtle Ag : FY pretax profit rose 12.1 percent to 145.1 million euros ($155.45 million) . Dividend 1.50 euros per share . Is confident that 2017 will be a good year .Revenue and earnings are again expected to increase significantly in 2017.
Bechtle AG : Resolved today to propose to Annual General Meeting on June 1 to increase issued capital of company from corporate funds by so-called scrip issue to existing shareholders of company . One new no-par share is to be issued to shareholders for each existing no-pare share . Both issued capital and number of issued shares are to be doubled . However proportionate amount of individual shares in issued capital is to continue to be 1.00 euros ($1.06) . Market price level of individual Bechtle shares will reduce accordingly, without affecting real value of shareholders' shareholdings . Will also propose to AGM to distribute a dividend of 1.50 euros to shareholders for fiscal year 2016 . Took policy decision to start a share buyback programme .Buy-back is to begin at earliest after conclusion of capital increase out of corporate funds and scrip issue.
Bechtle AG :Says agreement between Bechtle and Thomas Olemotz extended early until 2021.
Bechtle AG : Bechtle revenues top 3 billion euros . In fiscal year 2016, revenue increased by 9.3% from 2.8 billion euros to approximately 3.1 billion euros ($3.33 billion), passing 3 bln euros mark for first time .FY EBT rose at an even higher rate of approximately 12% to an expected 145 million euros (previous year: 129.4 million euros).
Bechtle AG : Outlook for year confirmed . Ebit up 21 per cent . Revenue growth especially in system house segment Further company coverage: [BC8G.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +496975651270;)).
Bechtle Ag : Revenue up 13.2 per cent . EBT climbs almost 20 per cent to 26.9 mln euros . Headcount grows to 7,269 . Annual forecast confirmed Further company coverage: [BC8G.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).
