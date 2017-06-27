BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA.L)
205.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
-1.25 (-0.60%)
206.75
209.00
209.00
204.50
5,614,041
1,459,754
230.00
171.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BCA Marketplace says new financial year has started well
June 27 (Reuters) - BCA Marketplace Plc
BCA Marketplace agrees 500 mln stg financing facility
BCA Marketplace Plc
BCA Marketplace posts higher six-month adj core earnings
Bca Marketplace Plc
BCA Marketplace buys UK automotive services group
Bca Marketplace Plc
BCA Marketplace revenue of 1.15 bln stg
BCA Marketplace Plc
BCA Marketplace PLC announces maiden interim dividend of 2.0p per share
BCA Marketplace PLC:Announces maiden interim dividend of 2.0p per share.Says interim dividend will be paid on Dec. 18, 2015 to those shareholders on register at Dec. 11. Full Article
BRIEF-BCA Marketplace says new financial year has started well
* FY revenue of 2,029.7 mln stg (2016: 1,153.1 mln stg) as a result of growth in outsourced remarketing contracts, webuyanycar.com and acquisitions