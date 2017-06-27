BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA.L)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BCA Marketplace says new financial year has started well
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 02:00am EDT 

June 27 (Reuters) - BCA Marketplace Plc ::FY revenue of 2,029.7 mln stg (2016: 1,153.1 mln stg) as a result of growth in outsourced remarketing contracts, webuyanycar.com and acquisitions.FY adjusted EBITDA of 135.6 mln stg (2016: 98.5 mln stg), up 37.7%.Full year dividend of 6.75p per share a 12.5% increase on prior period (including a proposed 4.55p final dividend to be paid on 29 september 2017).New financial year has started well.  Full Article

BCA Marketplace agrees 500 mln stg financing facility
Monday, 6 Feb 2017 02:00am EST 

BCA Marketplace Plc : It has agreed a 500 mln stg multi-currency financing including a 250 mln stg term loan and 250 mln stg revolving credit facility . Agreement will replace group's existing 275 mln stg term loan plus 100 mln stg revolving credit facility . Facility will run for four years with an option for a further 12 months by mutual consent .Facility has been arranged with a group of 12 banks including existing and new lenders.  Full Article

BCA Marketplace posts higher six-month adj core earnings
Wednesday, 30 Nov 2016 02:00am EST 

Bca Marketplace Plc : Six-month revenue of 909.8 mln stg (2015: 546.3 mln stg) as a result of acquisitions, vehicle buying and outsourced remarketing contracts . Six-month adjusted EBITDA of 64.5 mln stg (2015: 49.2 mln stg) . Interim dividend of 2.2 pence per share (2015: 2.0 pence) to be paid on Jan. 31, 2017 . Second half to date has continued to perform well and in line with our expectations - executive chairman .Remain confident that we can continue to deliver our profit and growth targets - executive chairman.  Full Article

BCA Marketplace buys UK automotive services group
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 02:00am EDT 

Bca Marketplace Plc : Acquisition of Paragon Automotive Limited . Paragon has been acquired for an initial enterprise value of £105 million, with further earn-out payments of up to a maximum of £30 million .Further payment subject to achievement of financial and market targets over two financial years 2016/7 and 2017/8.  Full Article

BCA Marketplace revenue of 1.15 bln stg
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 02:00am EDT 

BCA Marketplace Plc :Revenue of 1.15 bln stg 15 months ended April 3 2016, operating profit of 16.3 million stg, first year dividend of 6.0 pence per share.  Full Article

BCA Marketplace PLC announces maiden interim dividend of 2.0p per share
Monday, 30 Nov 2015 02:00am EST 

BCA Marketplace PLC:Announces maiden interim dividend of 2.0p per share.Says interim dividend will be paid on Dec. 18, 2015 to those shareholders on register at Dec. 11.  Full Article

