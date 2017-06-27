BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BCA Marketplace says new financial year has started well

June 27 (Reuters) - BCA Marketplace Plc ::FY revenue of 2,029.7 mln stg (2016: 1,153.1 mln stg) as a result of growth in outsourced remarketing contracts, webuyanycar.com and acquisitions.FY adjusted EBITDA of 135.6 mln stg (2016: 98.5 mln stg), up 37.7%.Full year dividend of 6.75p per share a 12.5% increase on prior period (including a proposed 4.55p final dividend to be paid on 29 september 2017).New financial year has started well.

BCA Marketplace agrees 500 mln stg financing facility

BCA Marketplace Plc : It has agreed a 500 mln stg multi-currency financing including a 250 mln stg term loan and 250 mln stg revolving credit facility . Agreement will replace group's existing 275 mln stg term loan plus 100 mln stg revolving credit facility . Facility will run for four years with an option for a further 12 months by mutual consent .Facility has been arranged with a group of 12 banks including existing and new lenders.

BCA Marketplace posts higher six-month adj core earnings

Bca Marketplace Plc : Six-month revenue of 909.8 mln stg (2015: 546.3 mln stg) as a result of acquisitions, vehicle buying and outsourced remarketing contracts . Six-month adjusted EBITDA of 64.5 mln stg (2015: 49.2 mln stg) . Interim dividend of 2.2 pence per share (2015: 2.0 pence) to be paid on Jan. 31, 2017 . Second half to date has continued to perform well and in line with our expectations - executive chairman .Remain confident that we can continue to deliver our profit and growth targets - executive chairman.

BCA Marketplace buys UK automotive services group

Bca Marketplace Plc : Acquisition of Paragon Automotive Limited . Paragon has been acquired for an initial enterprise value of £105 million, with further earn-out payments of up to a maximum of £30 million .Further payment subject to achievement of financial and market targets over two financial years 2016/7 and 2017/8.

BCA Marketplace revenue of 1.15 bln stg

BCA Marketplace Plc :Revenue of 1.15 bln stg 15 months ended April 3 2016, operating profit of 16.3 million stg, first year dividend of 6.0 pence per share.

BCA Marketplace PLC announces maiden interim dividend of 2.0p per share

BCA Marketplace PLC:Announces maiden interim dividend of 2.0p per share.Says interim dividend will be paid on Dec. 18, 2015 to those shareholders on register at Dec. 11.