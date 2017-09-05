Cott Corp (BCB.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Cott Corp :Cott announces Refresco shareholder approval received to acquire Cott's traditional beverage manufacturing business.Cott Corp - ‍acquisition is expected to close by end of 2017​.

Cott qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.06​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cott Corp :Cott reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 revenue $1.014 billion versus i/b/e/s view $986 million.Q2 loss per share $0.18.Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Cott corp - ‍targeting full year 2019 cash flow provided by operations of approximately $265 to $270 million and capital expenditures of $115 to $120 million​.Qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.06​.

Cott Corp redeems some notes

Cott Corp : Cott announces partial redemption of DS services of America, Inc.'s 10.000% second-priority senior secured notes due 2021 . Cott Corp - redemption price of notes, as set forth in indenture, is equal to 100.000% of principal amount of such notes redeemed .Cott Corp - unit gave notice to trustees of its intent to redeem $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of currently outstanding notes on may 5, 2017.

Cott Corp : Cott prices and increases amount of senior notes offering . Cott Corp - priced a private placement offering and increased amount of offering to $750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes . Cott Corp says notes will mature on April 1, 2025 .Cott Corp - interest on notes will accrue, be payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1, october 1 commencing oct 1, 2017 at rate of 5.5% per annum.

Cott Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

Cott Corp : Q2 earnings per share $0.06 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Cott announces acquisition of S&D Coffee And Tea, reports second quarter 2016 results and declares dividend . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 .Q2 revenue $765 million versus i/b/e/s view $762.6 million.

Cott Corp: Cott prices offer of EUR 450 million of senior notes .Notes will mature on July 1, 2024 and interest on notes will accrue and be payable semi-annually.

Cott Corp : Cott corp says its unit intends to offer eur 450 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024 . Cott corp says intends to use net proceeds from notes offering to finance a portion of purchase price payable with respect to eden acquisition .Cott announces intention to offer eur450 million of senior notes.

Cott agrees to buy Eden Springs in Europe for EUR 470 mln

Cott Corp : Deal for approximately EUR 470 million . Acquisition expected to be accretive to adjusted free cash flows in first full year and provide cash on cash IRR above its cost of equity . Acquisition is expected to be accretive to free cash flow in second full year . Intends to finance transaction through combination of incremental borrowings under ABL facility and new debt issuance of unsecured notes .Cott announces plans to expand its home and office bottled water delivery and office coffee services platform through the acquisition of eden springs in europe.

Cott Corporation:Declared a dividend of $0.06 per share on common shares.payable in cash on March 24, 2016 to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 9, 2016.