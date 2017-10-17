BCE Inc (BCE.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Corus Entertainment reaches agreement with Bell Media to Sell Historia and Séries+

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc :Corus Entertainment reaches agreement with Bell Media to sell Historia and Séries+.Corus Entertainment Inc - ‍total value of transaction is approximately $200 million​.Corus Entertainment Inc - ‍corus Entertainment will continue to own and operate Historia and Séries+ until transaction closes​.

BELL CANADA REDEEMS SERIES -22 DEBENTURES DUE MARCH 2018, SERIES M-36 DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 2018

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bell Canada::BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-22 DEBENTURES DUE MARCH 2018 AND SERIES M-36 DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 2018.‍WILL REDEEM, ON OCT 30, PRIOR TO MATURITY, ALL OUTSTANDING $1 BILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.40% DEBENTURES, SERIES M-22, DUE MARCH 16, 2018​.SERIES M-22 DEBENTURES TO BE REDEEMED AT $1011.150/$1000 OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBENTURES PLUS $5.304/$1000 FOR ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST.

‍Bell Media says partnered with VICE Media

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ‍Bell Media::Announced Bell Media and VICE Media have partnered to bring news program VICE news tonight to Canadians this fall​.

BCE Inc says ‍iphone 8, iphone 8 plus, apple watch series 3 arrive at bell on Sept 22​

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :BCE Inc - ‍iphone 8, iphone 8 plus, apple watch series 3 with built-in cellular arrive at bell on September 22​.BCE Inc - ‍iphone x will be available to pre-order from bell on Friday, October 27​.

Bell Media announces senior leadership team organizational changes

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Bell Media Inc [RIC:RIC:CTVGM.UL]::Bell Media announces senior leadership team organizational changes.Names ‍stewart Johnston as president, media sales, marketing & TSN; Mike Cosentino as president, content & programming; Nanci Maclean as VP, Bell Media studios​.

Bce reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.84

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bce Inc :Bce reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.88.Q2 earnings per share C$0.84.Q2 revenue C$5.699 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$5.65 billion.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Bce Inc says confirmed its financial guidance targets for 2017, as updated on April 26, 2017 to reflect acquisition of mts.Bce Inc says in Q2, Bce reported 88,611 net new wireless postpaid customers, a net loss of 21,695 wireless prepaid subscribers.

Wow Unlimited Media and Bell Media report strategic partnership

June 7 (Reuters) - BCE Inc ::Wow Unlimited Media and Bell Media announce strategic partnership in kids and youth entertainment.Wow Unlimited Media - ‍wow will issue 3.4 million common voting shares in capital of Wow to Bell Media at a deemed price of $2.00 per share​.Wow Unlimited Media Inc - Wow proposes to acquire a category b specialty service from Bell Media in exchange for equity in Wow​.

Bell Canada to redeem Series M-35 debentures due Sept. 2017

May 1 (Reuters) - Bell Canada::Bell Canada - will redeem on May 12, prior to maturity, all outstanding $350 million principal amount of 4.37% debentures, series m-35, due Sept. 13, 2017.

BCE Q1 earnings per share C$0.78

April 26 (Reuters) - BCE Inc ::BCE reports first quarter 2017 results, announces updated 2017 financial targets.Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.87 excluding items.Q1 earnings per share c$0.78.Q1 revenue c$5.384 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$5.37 billion.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.BCE Inc sees revenue growth of 4% - 6% in 2017.BCE Inc sees adjusted EBITDA growth 4% - 6% for 2017.BCE Inc sees adjusted EPS $3.30 - $3.40 for 2017.FY2017 earnings per share view c$3.43, revenue view c$22.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Telus finalizes deal to expand its wireless business in Manitoba

Telus Corp : Telus finalizes deal to expand its wireless business in Manitoba .Telus- Co, Bell now formally closed deal to have about one-quarter of Bell MTS' postpaid wireless customers and 15 dealer locations assumed to Telus.