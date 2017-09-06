Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UK's biggest builder Barratt buoyant as profit rises

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments Plc :Fy pretax profit rose 12.1 percent to 765.1 million stg.Final dividend 10.3 penceper share.Total dividend up 33.3 percent to 24.4 penceper share.Total completions (plots) 3 17,395 + 0.4 percent.Strong growth in profit before tax, up by 12.1% to £765.1m.39.0% increase in final ordinary dividend per share to 17.1p (2016: 12.3p) together with 17.3p special dividend per share.Group starts new financial year in a good position with a strong balance sheet, healthy forward sales and we continue to see robust consumer demand supported by a positive mortgage environment..We are focused on driving further operational improvements through business with a particular focus on margin improvement.".Whilst general election in june 2017 created some uncertainty, government support for housebuilding and a commitment to tackle country's housing shortage remain.Following outcome of eu referendum, board continues to monitor carefully potential impacts of vote to leave eu on our business..Market conditions remain good with a wide availability of attractive mortgage finance, which, alongside help to buy, continues to support robust consumer demand..

Barratt Developments appoints Jessica White CFO

June 22 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments Plc ::Jessica White will join board of Barratt as an executive director and chief financial officer, with immediate effect.

Barratt Developments announces CFO resignation

Barratt Developments Plc : Board change . Neil Cooper, chief financial officer (CFO), has left company by mutual agreement, effective immediately. . CEO David Thomas will reassume temporary responsibility for finance function .Board is launching a search for a new CFO.

Barratt says will reassess future land, build programmes after Brexit

Barratt Developments Ceo Thomas Tells Reuters Post : Referendum market conditions that more likely on balance that market will slow down than speed up .Barratt developments ceo says will look at future land commitments, our build programmes and the extent we should slow down build programmes.

Barratt Development confident on outlook in 'strong' market

Barratt Developments Plc : Strong market conditions - confident on outlook . Sales rate of 0.75 (2015: 0.74) net private reservations per active outlet per week . Total forward sales (including joint ventures ('jvs')) up by 9.7% as at 8 may 2016, to £2,844.0m (10 may 2015: £2,592.3m) . Excellent land opportunities available and we expect to approve between 21,000-23,000 plots in current financial year . Remain on track to deliver expected improvement in performance for full year . Current expectation remains to deliver attractive future cash returns of £678m over two years to november 2017 .Continue to target minimum gross margin of 20% and minimum roce of 25% by fy17.