Bird Construction Inc (BDT.TO)

Bird Construction Inc acquires 50 pct of Stack Modular Group of Companies

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Bird Construction Inc :Bird Construction Inc acquires 50% of Stack Modular Group of Companies.Bird Construction Inc - ‍Undisclosed purchase price and related transaction expenses were funded with existing working capital​.Bird Construction Inc - ‍Has acquired 50% of outstanding shares of Stack Modular Structures Ltd and 50% of Stack Modular Structures Hong Kong Limited​.

Bird Construction reports Q2 earnings per share $0.06

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bird Construction Inc -:Bird Construction Inc announces 2017 second quarter results.Qtrly earnings per share $0.06.Bird Construction Inc - quarter ended backlog of $1,243.9 million , an increase of $106.9 million from $1,137.0 million of backlog recorded at december 31, 2016.

Bird Construction announces qtrly loss per share $0.03

May 12 (Reuters) - Bird Construction Inc :Bird Construction Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results.Bird Construction Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.03.Bird Construction Inc says earnings in Q1 of 2017 were negatively impacted by low volume of industrial work completed.Qtrly construction revenue $309.8 million versus $338.3 million.Bird Construction Inc says in Q1 of 2017, company secured $421.3 million of new contract awards and change orders.Backlog of $1,248.5 million for company at March 31, 2017, compared with $1,137.0 million at December 31, 2016.

Bird Construction qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.20

Bird Construction Inc : Bird construction inc. Announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual financial results . Qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.20 . Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share $0.14 . Qtrly construction revenue of $430.7 million versus $413.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2015 ."anticipate a significant reduction in earnings in 2017 as compared to 2016".

Bird Construction Q1 earnings per share $0.22

Bird Construction Inc : Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share $0.22 . Q1 construction revenue $338.3 million versus $306.2 million last year .Bird construction inc. Announces 2016 first quarter results.

Bird Construction Inc CFO Entwistle to retire

Bird Construction Inc:Bird Construction Inc.'s Stephen Entwistle, CPA, CA, chief financial officer, will retire from the company, effective June 30, 2016. Mr. Entwistle joined Bird Construction in March, 2008, in his current capacity as CFO and assistant corporate secretary.The company has appointed Wayne Gingrich, CPA, CMA, as CFO, effective July 1, 2016.

Bird Construction Inc declares dividend

Bird Construction Inc:Board of Directors declares monthly dividends of $0.0633 per common share for April 2016.