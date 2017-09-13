Edition:
United States

Bird Construction Inc (BDT.TO)

BDT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.78CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.07 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
$9.71
Open
$9.75
Day's High
$9.80
Day's Low
$9.72
Volume
24,613
Avg. Vol
71,087
52-wk High
$11.35
52-wk Low
$7.26

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bird Construction Inc acquires 50 pct of Stack Modular Group of Companies
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 05:55pm EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Bird Construction Inc :Bird Construction Inc acquires 50% of Stack Modular Group of Companies.Bird Construction Inc - ‍Undisclosed purchase price and related transaction expenses were funded with existing working capital​.Bird Construction Inc - ‍Has acquired 50% of outstanding shares of Stack Modular Structures Ltd and 50% of Stack Modular Structures Hong Kong Limited​.  Full Article

Bird Construction reports Q2 earnings per share $0.06
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 08:18pm EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bird Construction Inc -:Bird Construction Inc announces 2017 second quarter results.Qtrly earnings per share $0.06.Bird Construction Inc - quarter ended backlog of $1,243.9 million , an increase of $106.9 million from $1,137.0 million of backlog recorded at december 31, 2016.  Full Article

Bird Construction announces qtrly loss per share $0.03
Friday, 12 May 2017 06:28pm EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - Bird Construction Inc :Bird Construction Inc. announces 2017 first quarter results.Bird Construction Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.03.Bird Construction Inc says earnings in Q1 of 2017 were negatively impacted by low volume of industrial work completed.Qtrly construction revenue $309.8 million versus $338.3 million.Bird Construction Inc says in Q1 of 2017, company secured $421.3 million of new contract awards and change orders.Backlog of $1,248.5 million for company at March 31, 2017, compared with $1,137.0 million at December 31, 2016.  Full Article

Bird Construction qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.20
Tuesday, 14 Mar 2017 09:22pm EDT 

Bird Construction Inc : Bird construction inc. Announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual financial results . Qtrly adjusted net income per share $0.20 . Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share $0.14 . Qtrly construction revenue of $430.7 million versus $413.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2015 ."anticipate a significant reduction in earnings in 2017 as compared to 2016".  Full Article

Bird Construction Q1 earnings per share $0.22
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 07:18pm EDT 

Bird Construction Inc : Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share $0.22 . Q1 construction revenue $338.3 million versus $306.2 million last year .Bird construction inc. Announces 2016 first quarter results.  Full Article

Bird Construction Inc CFO Entwistle to retire
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 07:02pm EDT 

Bird Construction Inc:Bird Construction Inc.'s Stephen Entwistle, CPA, CA, chief financial officer, will retire from the company, effective June 30, 2016. Mr. Entwistle joined Bird Construction in March, 2008, in his current capacity as CFO and assistant corporate secretary.The company has appointed Wayne Gingrich, CPA, CMA, as CFO, effective July 1, 2016.  Full Article

Bird Construction Inc declares dividend
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 06:34pm EDT 

Bird Construction Inc:Board of Directors declares monthly dividends of $0.0633 per common share for April 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Bird Construction Inc News

BRIEF-Bird Construction Inc acquires 50 pct of Stack Modular Group of Companies

* Bird Construction Inc acquires 50% of Stack Modular Group of Companies

» More BDT.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials