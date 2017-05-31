Bertrandt AG (BDTG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

May 10 (Reuters) - Bertrandt AG ::INCREASED REVENUES FOR BERTRANDT IN THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2016/2017, BUT REVISED ASSESSMENT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE FISCAL YEAR AS A WHOLE .H1 OPERATING PROFIT 35.6 MILLION EUR VERSUS 42.2 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO.INCREASED ITS REVENUES IN FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2016/2017 BY 2.6 PERCENT TO EUR 497.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 484.8 MILLION).H1 OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 35.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 42.2 MILLION).INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ABSOLUTE AMOUNT OF DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.50 IN ITS PROPOSAL FOR APPROPRIATION OF PROFITS FOR 2016/2017 AND TO DEVIATE FROM ITS 40 PERCENT DIVIDEND POLICY TO BENEFIT OF SHAREHOLDERS.CONSIDERS A MEDIUM-TERM ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH OF EUR 20 TO 50 MILLION AND AN OPERATING PROFIT RELATIVE TO REVENUES OF BETWEEN SEVEN AND NINE PERCENT AS REALISTIC.EXPECTS FY INCREASE IN REVENUES OF UP TO EUR 30 MILLION OVER PREVIOUS YEAR (FIGURE EXPECTED UNTIL NOW: EUR 30-70 MILLION).FY OPERATING PROFIT RELATIVE TO REVENUES WILL BE BETWEEN SIX AND EIGHT PERCENT (UNTIL NOW: EUR 0-3 MILLION HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR).

Bertrandt Q1 revenues up 1.1 pct at 245.8 million euros

Bertrandt AG : Q1 operating profit was 17.6 million euros ($18.68 million), and post-tax earnings were 11.6 million euros . Q1 revenues increased by 1.1 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2016/2017 compared to the same period last year and came to 245.8 million euros (previous year 243.2 million euros) Further company coverage: [BDTG.DE] ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Bertrandt CEO says doesn't rule out acquisitions

Bertrandt AG CEO : Says primarily aims for organic growth but doesn't rule out acquisitions . Says sticking with medium-term target for operating margin of 8.0-10.5 percent Further company coverage: [BDTG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Bertrandt FY after tax profit up at 63.6 mln euros

Bertrandt AG : FY after tax profit 63.6 million euros ($66.79 million) versus 62.6 million euros year ago . For FY 2016/2017 expects positive development, sees lower investment volume compared to previous year Further company coverage: [BDTG.DE] ($1 = 0.9522 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Bertrandt 9-month post-tax earnings flat at 41.8 mln euros

Bertrandt AG : Revenues rose in the first nine months of fiscal 2015/2016 to 728 million euros (previous year 678.5 million euros) . 9-month operating profit remained stable at 62.2 million euros(previous year 62.1 million euros) . 9-month post-tax earnings were 41.8 million euros(previous year 41.9 million euros) Further company coverage: [BDTG.DE] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Bertrandt H1 operating profit down at 42.2 million euros

Bertrandt AG : H1 revenues rose to 484.8 million euros ($540.55 million)(previous year 451.4 million euros) . H1 operating profit of 42.2 million euros (previous year 43.8 million euros) . H1 post-tax earnings of 28.9 million euros (previous year 29.9 million euros) . Says essentially expects its revenues and results to keep rising in fiscal 2015/2016 similar to the two proceding years Further company coverage: [BDTG.DE] ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).

Bertrandt confirms FY 2015/2016 outlook

Bertrandt AG:Management confirms the outlook regarding the development of revenues and earnings for the current fiscal year FY 2015/2016.

Bertrandt AG to propose FY 2014/2015 dividend

Bertrandt AG:To propose FY 2014/2015 dividend increase from 2.40 euros to 2.45 euros per share.