Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd (BDYN.NS)

BDYN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

211.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.95 (+1.91%)
Prev Close
Rs207.30
Open
Rs211.45
Day's High
Rs217.65
Day's Low
Rs206.15
Volume
2,314,211
Avg. Vol
4,632,725
52-wk High
Rs244.95
52-wk Low
Rs41.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Bombay Dyeing & Mfg June-qtr loss narrows
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 05:06am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Co Ltd :June quarter loss 327.1 million rupees.June quarter total income 6.38 billion rupees.Loss in June quarter last year was 435.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.84 billion rupees.  Full Article

Bombay Dyeing and Mfg says NCLT sanctions scheme of amalgamation with Archway Investment Co
Thursday, 29 Jun 2017 08:18am EDT 

June 29 (Reuters) - Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd :Says NCLT sanctions scheme of amalgamation of Archway Investment Company Limited with co.  Full Article

Bombay Burmah Trading proposes to buy more shares in Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing
Monday, 6 Mar 2017 08:04am EST 

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd :Proposal to buy more shares in Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing as part of restructuring of promotores' holdings in Bombay Dyeing.  Full Article

Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Co signs VRS agreement with workers at Ranjangaon textile processing unit
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 08:17am EDT 

Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd : Entered into voluntary retirement scheme agreement with workers of co's textile processing unit at Ranjangaon, Pune .  Full Article

Bombay Dyeing & Mfg June-qtr loss narrows
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 07:59am EDT 

Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd : June-quarter net loss 454.7 million rupees . June-quarter net sales 4.26 billion rupees . Net loss in June quarter last year was 533.7 million rupees ; net sales was 3.94 billion rupees .  Full Article

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing March-qtr profit falls
Friday, 27 May 2016 08:48am EDT 

Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd : March-quarter net profit 1.12 billion rupees; March-quarter net sales 6.56 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of inr 0.50 per share .  Full Article

Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Bombay Dyeing & Mfg June-qtr loss narrows

* Loss in June quarter last year was 435.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.84 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2vlHSaU Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

