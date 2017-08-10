Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd (BDYN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Bombay Dyeing & Mfg June-qtr loss narrows

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Co Ltd :June quarter loss 327.1 million rupees.June quarter total income 6.38 billion rupees.Loss in June quarter last year was 435.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.84 billion rupees.

Bombay Dyeing and Mfg says NCLT sanctions scheme of amalgamation with Archway Investment Co

June 29 (Reuters) - Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd :Says NCLT sanctions scheme of amalgamation of Archway Investment Company Limited with co.

Bombay Burmah Trading proposes to buy more shares in Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd :Proposal to buy more shares in Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing as part of restructuring of promotores' holdings in Bombay Dyeing.

Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Co signs VRS agreement with workers at Ranjangaon textile processing unit

Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd : Entered into voluntary retirement scheme agreement with workers of co's textile processing unit at Ranjangaon, Pune .

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing March-qtr profit falls

Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd : March-quarter net profit 1.12 billion rupees; March-quarter net sales 6.56 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of inr 0.50 per share .