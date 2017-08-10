Bombay Dyeing and Mfg Co Ltd (BDYN.NS)
211.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs3.95 (+1.91%)
Rs207.30
Rs211.45
Rs217.65
Rs206.15
2,314,211
4,632,725
Rs244.95
Rs41.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
* Loss in June quarter last year was 435.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 4.84 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2vlHSaU Further company coverage: